Coming up! 1,000-acre textile park on Lko-Hardoi Road

In a bid to give a big push to the flagging looms sector, the Yogi Adityanath government on Monday earmarked ₹400 crore for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Powerloom Vidyut Flat Rate Yojana. This park is expected to attract investments of ₹ 10,000- ₹ 15,000 crore and create around one lakh direct and two lakh indirect employment opportunities. (For representation)

Also, a mega textile park has been approved under the PM Mega Integrated Textiles Region and Apparel Scheme. To come up on around 1,000 acres on the Lucknow-Hardoi Road, the project has received a provision of ₹400 crore.

In addition, the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) in the prime minister’s constituency, Varanasi, has received an impetus of ₹150 crore in the budget.

Khadi and village industries

Under the Pandit Deendayal Gramodyog Rojgar Yojana, there is a provision of an interest subvention facility for beneficiaries for three years. A provision of ₹14 crore has been made for this scheme.

A provision of ₹15.75 crore has been made for Khadi and Gramodyog Vikas Satat Rojgaar Protsahan Neeti (Khadi and Village Industries Development and Continuous Employment Promotion Policy).

Also, an amount of ₹11.25 crore has been proposed for the Integrated Development Program of Clay Art to provide employment opportunities to traditional artisans engaged in clay art.

IT and Electronics

Under the Uttar Pradesh Data Center Policy-2021, the initial goal was to develop three state-of-the-art private data center parks and a 250 MW data center industry in the state.

Now, a fresh target has been set for eight new data centers of 900 MW capacity with an estimated investment of ₹30,000 crore.

Under the Uttar Pradesh Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2017, the target investment of over ₹20,000 crore was achieved, leading to the creation of about three lakh jobs.

Under the new Electronics Manufacturing Policy 2020 notified by the government, the target is to attract investment of ₹40,000 crore and establish three Centers of Excellence in the state.

MSME

To encourage industrial establishments in the private sector, 10 pledge parks will be set up in the state.