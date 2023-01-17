Coming up: 30 days, 30 plays

Theatre lovers in the state capital are set to witness a month-long comedy play festival from February 3, 2023. The organisers of the 30 Days, 30 Plays Comedy Festival are also set to bid for the Guinness World Records. All the plays, directed by theatre veteran Sangam Bahuguna will be staged at UP Sangeet Natak Academy.

The actor-director has played the role of antagonist in film Youngistan and has featured in projects like Madam Chief Minister and Dosti Zindabad.

“They are all original Hindi plays penned by stalwarts from the theatre industry. The genre we opted for is comedy to bring some cheers around. The festival will open with legendary writer Bharatendu Harishchandra’s play Andher Nagri. All the stories selected for the fest are by ace writers including KP Saxena, Urmil Kumar Thapliyal, Daya Prakash Sinha, Ramesh Mehta and Mani Madhukar,” tells Bahuguna of Manchkriti Samiti, founded in 1990.

The team has been prepping for the event since May last year. “I am directing all the plays but to make the process a bit smooth, I have appointed team leaders who are assisting me with direction and practice sessions. We have a good support from almost everyone from Lucknow’s theatre fraternity and are also contributing in one form or other be it for acting or in other departments,” he adds.

Veteran theatre personality Lalit Kumar Pokhariyal, who is acting in two of the plays, says, “I am acting in popular plays Behrupiye and Dularibai. The fest is surely one of its kind and will be remembered for a long time.” Pokhariyal has done films like Kaagaz, Raat Akeli Hai, Wah Taj and Bamfaad.

With the fest, the team is looking forward to enter into record books. “We have already got acknowledgement from India Book of Records and have also applied to Guinness World Records for 30 plays by the same director in a row.” The festival will be inaugurated by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel.