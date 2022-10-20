Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Commercial tax dept launches drive to plug tax evasion in U.P.

Commercial tax dept launches drive to plug tax evasion in U.P.

lucknow news
Published on Oct 20, 2022 01:29 AM IST

A special drive, launched after state tax commissioner Ministhy S issued directions in this regard on Tuesday, would continue till October 31.

For representation only (HT File Photo)
For representation only (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The commercial tax department has launched a state-wide intensive drive to detect possible tax evasion in view of an increased sales volume during the festive season.

An official dealing with the issue said a special drive, launched after state tax commissioner Ministhy S issued directions in this regard on Tuesday, would continue till October 31.

The commissioner, in her letter, said that the current month was very significant from the tax collection point of view as companies offered a number of schemes to boost sales during the festive season.

The commissioner has asked officials to keep a watch on the sale by automobile companies, bullion traders, grocery stores, e-commerce firms and companies dealing in fast-moving consumer goods, etc. Enforcement squads have been told to collect sale details from banks/post offices selling or delivering bullion, from warehouses and cold storages storing dry fruits, gift items, electronic goods, crackers, readymade garments, etc.

“Also, officials have been told to investigate online transactions by e-commerce companies and check the e-way bills being downloaded by them and then act accordingly against them if tax evasion is suspected and established,” the official said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out