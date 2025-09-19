Committed to providing quality treatment to patients: Pathak

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, who inspected Barabanki District Hospital and Chinhat Community Health Centre on Thursday, said the state government was committed to providing quality treatment to patients across Uttar Pradesh. Deouty CM Brajesh Pathak sought feedback from patients and attendants on services at the Barabanki hospital. (HT)

Pathak, who also holds the health portfolio, interacted with patients and attendants to seek feedback on services and issued instructions to hospital management for improvements. “Healthy women and empowered families is the goal of our government. Medical officers have been instructed to provide treatment to every patient coming to the hospital,” he said.

Pathak’s visit was part of the nationwide Seva Pakhwada (September 17 to October 2) being held to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday. During the inspection, he directed hospital staff to maintain cleanliness and prevent waterlogging on premises. “There is no shortage of medicines, and no patient leaves the hospital without treatment,” he added.

Maurya orders monthly grievance meetings:

Meanwhile, deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Thursday directed the district administration and officers of the various departments to hold meetings every month in the presence of public representatives to resolve problems faced by locals.

At a review meeting in Bahraich, Maurya directed the chief medical officer to conduct a cleanliness drive in all CHCs, PHCs and health centres. “Action should be taken against officers and employees neglecting cleanliness, and a special monthly clean-up campaign be conducted in all offices,” he said.

Maurya said standard medical facilities should be provided to all Ayushman card holders and resources available in the hospitals be made available to patients and attendants.

He also directed departmental officials to ensure power supply according to the prescribed roster. “Ensure 24-hour power supply to wildlife-affected areas,” he added.

Maurya said undisputed inheritance cases should be registered as a campaign so that dependents did not face inconvenience in receiving the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi benefits.

“Ensure adequate availability of fertilisers in the district and take strict action against those involved in hoarding and overcharging,” he added.