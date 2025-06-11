Commoners to politicians, all join in to celebrate last Bada Mangal

Faith was served hot on the city streets as everybody from commoners to politicians soaked in the Bada Mangal festivities on Tuesday. While some distributed food, water and juices, others organised unique bhandaras. A bhandara in Lucknow on the last Bada Mangal on Tuesday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT)

BJP city president Anand Dwivedi participated in various bhandaras, including one organised by excise minister Nitin Aggrawal at his residence in Gautampalli where state general secretary BJP Anoop Gupta, state president BJP Bhupendra Singh, deputy chief ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Prasad Maurya were also present.

Dwivedi also participated in bhandaras organised by former MLC Arvind Tripathi Guddu, Vinayak Pandey, Gautam Kumar, Ravi Shankar Chaurasia, Shishir Bajpai, Lal Bahadur Shastri, Anita Tiwari, Madan Kumar, Kulbir Chaudhary, Danish Sonkar, Rajiv Mishra and Alambagh Vyapar Mandal and distributed prasad.

Senior BJP leader Neeraj Singh also participated in the feasts and cultural programmes organised by social organisations, traders and workers.

At a bhandara organised by Shiv Sharan Singh at UP Press Club, he was present with deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak.

Samajwadi Party’s state general secretary and business leader Rambabu Rastogi organised a grand bhandara next to Thakurganj Kalyangiri temple in which former cabinet minister Shivpal Singh Yadav distributed prasad after performing the puja. During the puja, Jagdeep Chaudhary, Rajesh Yadav, Rajbala Rawat, Anil Verma, Neeraj Srivastava, Satendra Rajput, Narendra Singh, Mayank Singh, Vijay Verma, Sanjay Dwivedi, Ashwini Mishra, Umesh Bajpai, Ajay Verma, Mudit Mishra, Salim Hussain were present.

Some socio-cultural organisation held bhandaras with a cause on the occasion.

At a bhandara organised by a group of individuals from Madad Karona foundation, towels and water was distributed to rickshaw pullers and labourers. Abdul Saboor, founder of the foundation said that while there is an abundance of food for people on Bada Mangal, we distributed towels and water for those who work hard under scorching summer heat. “The towels will help those doing tedious work by preventing them from getting heat strokes for the entire summer season,” said Saboor.

A bhandara with tree saplings was organised outside UP Sangeet Natak Akademi by Repertwahr Foundation to promote green cover and importance of plantation.