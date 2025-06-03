Communal harmony on menu at Bada Mangal bhandaras

In a show of communal harmony and camaraderie, people from different communities organised Bada Mangal bhandaras in the city. While some organised bhandaras single-handedly, others contributed to the cause in one way or the other. Sabiha Ahmad lent a helping hand to her friend Poonam, the organiser of a bhandara at Wireless Chauraha. (HT Photo)

Mohammad Arif Farooqui, a businessman who set up a bhandara near Bhootnath market, said it left him with a satisfying feeling. “I have been raised with values of brotherhood, love and equality. I try organising a bhandara every year. I believe this is one of the ways to serve humanity. At the same time, it provides me with energy that lasts through the rest of the year,” said Farooqui.

Sabiha Ahmad, who lent a helping hand to her friend Poonam, the organiser of a bhandara at Wireless Chauraha, said: “My friend Ritu Talwar and I contributed to the bhandara which is a good social cause. We also supported Poonam in serving poori-sabzi, boondi and sherbet to people. When somebody is hungry, all they look for is food, while religion is immaterial. Serving mankind is the best way to serve God,” Ahmad said.

Poonam Chhabra, who organised a bhandara near Patrakarpuram market, said: “I have grown up relishing food served at the Bada Mangal bhandaras. This is a festival of communal harmony which my friends exemplified by coming together,” said Chhabra.

Suresh Chhablani, a businessman who set up a bhandara in Rajajipuram with some of his friends from different faiths, said: “We believe all humans are equal, and it is our responsibility to bring love and togetherness at the forefront,” said Chhablani.

While there was a beeline of people, regardless of religion, at the bhandaras, some like Tabassum Khatoon (25) did not carry their lunch boxes and enjoyed the prasad at their offices.

“Bhandaras reminded me of my college days when my friends and I used to relish food on Bada Mangal,” said Khatoon.