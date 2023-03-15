Communicable diseases: Drive to rein in infections in U.P. from April 1

Uttar Pradesh will start a special campaign from April 1 to control communicable diseases in the state, said the state government in a press statement on Wednesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

This campaign is in addition to the ‘Dastak’ campaign which will run between April 17 and 30. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath directed officials including the chief secretary, in a high-level meeting and gave instructions on the campaign.

CM directed the chief secretary to hold a coordination meeting with the additional chief secretaries and principal secretaries of different departments and take stock of the preparations for the Communicable Disease Control Campaign.

The CM directed officials to engage the masses to take this important campaign forward. The Communicable Disease Control Campaign runs in three phases each year, said the press statement.

This campaign will be launched in all the 75 districts of the state against infectious diseases like encephalitis, dengue, chikungunya, malaria and kala-azar.

The government is also gearing up to tackle the challenge of infectious and water-borne diseases through ‘Dastak’ drive. An action plan has been prepared for these campaigns to be run in coordination with 12 departments. Various activities will be conducted under this campaign to be run simultaneously in urban and rural areas.

Under the Communicable Disease Control Campaign, attention will be paid to cleanliness and water-logging in rural and urban areas. Activities related to awareness for prevention of diseases will be organised in schools. Along with this, activities will be conducted to control mosquitoes, rats and moles. Besides, people will be made aware about setting up animal enclosures and pig enclosures away from the population and maintaining cleanliness.

Under the Dastak campaign, medical teams will go door-to-door to identify patients suffering from infectious diseases. The team will include ASHA workers along with health workers.

This campaign is conducted every year in collaboration with other departments including medical and health, basic education, secondary education, higher education, rural development, panchayati raj, agriculture and irrigation and animal husbandry department.