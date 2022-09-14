Communicable diseases: Month-long drive to begin in U.P. on Oct 1, to involve 11 depts

A state-wide campaign against communicable diseases will be launched from October 1 and last the month.

The encephalitis and vector-borne disease prevention programme will be run by 11 departments, a press statement from the state government read.

Instructions have been issued to the medical and health department, department of urban development, panchayati raj and rural development, education, department of medical education, agriculture and irrigation, animal husbandry, empowerment of persons with disabilities department, department of horticulture and information department to prepare an action plan.

Additionally, the Dastak campaign will be run between October 7 and October 21. Under the campaign, workers including ASHA and Anganwadi workers will go door to door to identify those suffering with TB, flu, fever, malnourishment, and other influenza like illnesses.

At the state level, nodal officers will be chosen from each department.

A major focus of the programme is raising awareness about vector control, hygiene, garbage disposal, preventing water-logging, and the availability of clear drinking water, the press statement read.

As part of the campaign, door-to-door distribution of zinc tablets, ORS packets, and chlorine tablets to purify water will be held keeping in view the acute diarrhoea cases.

To raise awareness about vector-borne diseases, the education department will host poster, discussion and quiz contests while the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities will conduct a survey.

Drive for Aayushman cards

An Aayushman fortnight will be observed from September 15, to mark four years of the scheme on September 23. The fortnight-long campaign aims to ensure all eligible get their Ayushman cards. Through a press statement, chief secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said that camps will be conducted in villages and information about camps will be shared by ASHA and Anganwadi workers with eligible families.