Communicable diseases: Month-long drive to begin in U.P. on Oct 1, to involve 11 depts
The Dastak campaign will also be run between October 7 and October 21. Workers including ASHA and Anganwadi workers will go door to door to identify those suffering from TB, flu, fever, malnourishment, and other influenza like illnesses
A state-wide campaign against communicable diseases will be launched from October 1 and last the month.
The encephalitis and vector-borne disease prevention programme will be run by 11 departments, a press statement from the state government read.
Instructions have been issued to the medical and health department, department of urban development, panchayati raj and rural development, education, department of medical education, agriculture and irrigation, animal husbandry, empowerment of persons with disabilities department, department of horticulture and information department to prepare an action plan.
Additionally, the Dastak campaign will be run between October 7 and October 21. Under the campaign, workers including ASHA and Anganwadi workers will go door to door to identify those suffering with TB, flu, fever, malnourishment, and other influenza like illnesses.
At the state level, nodal officers will be chosen from each department.
A major focus of the programme is raising awareness about vector control, hygiene, garbage disposal, preventing water-logging, and the availability of clear drinking water, the press statement read.
As part of the campaign, door-to-door distribution of zinc tablets, ORS packets, and chlorine tablets to purify water will be held keeping in view the acute diarrhoea cases.
To raise awareness about vector-borne diseases, the education department will host poster, discussion and quiz contests while the department of empowerment of persons with disabilities will conduct a survey.
Drive for Aayushman cards
An Aayushman fortnight will be observed from September 15, to mark four years of the scheme on September 23. The fortnight-long campaign aims to ensure all eligible get their Ayushman cards. Through a press statement, chief secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said that camps will be conducted in villages and information about camps will be shared by ASHA and Anganwadi workers with eligible families.
Dozen students injured, three critical in SUV-cash van collision
At least twelve students sustained injuries on Monday evening when a Bolero SUV carrying them collided with a cash van near Kolhuwa crossing under Khukhundu police station of district Deoria of Gorakhpur division. According to police sources, one dozen students of Bahadur Yadav Memorial PG College were returning to Deoria after taking part in a farewell party when the incident happened. The injured are undergoing treatment and the police have started investigation into the incident.
Experts hold session on sepsis at DMCH in Ludhiana
To mark World Sepsis Day, the department of microbiology of Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) organised an awareness session on Tuesday. Speaking about sepsis, experts said it occurs when the body's response to an infection injures its own tissues and organs. It may lead to shock, multi-organ failure or even death, if not treated. A quiz was also organised on the occasion and Dr Ramandeep Singh (surgery) was declared winner.
Indian Swachhta league: Authorities urge residents to contribute towards ‘garbage-free’ Ludhiana
Participating in the first-ever Indian Swachhta league, the district municipal corporation has urged residents to join the 'Ludhiana Lions' team formed by the MC to vie in the inter-city competition— announced by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs— towards building garbage-free cities . Under the initiative, different events will be organised by the civic body on September 17, including cleanliness drive, drawing competitions, cycle rally, nukkad natak etc, at Nehru Rose garden.
AKTU to provide technical support to state in water management
Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University will provide technical support in water management to the state government. UP jal shakti minister Swatantra Dev Singh, during a meeting with AKTU vice chancellor Professor Pradeep Kumar Mishra, asked the technical university to cooperate with the government in water management. The VC has promised for providing AKTU's cooperation so that the work of water management could be executed properly.
Letter to CJI: OBA president opposes elevation of SC lawyers as HC judges
The president of the Oudh Bar Association of the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court has opposed the elevation of advocates practicing at the Supreme Court as judges of the Allahabad high court. Chaudhary's letter to the CJI comes days after president of the Supreme Court Bar Association Vikas Singh gave a statement advocating elevation of Supreme Court advocates as judges of high court.
