Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Commuters bear the brunt as protest rally brings traffic to a halt

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 11, 2025 09:14 AM IST

The traffic police putting in place several restrictions and diversions didn’t make much difference as all roads leading to Hazratganj remained blocked.

A rally orgainsed by the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and the Bhim Army on Monday threw traffic movement off the track as party workers marched towards Vidhan Bhawan as part of a protest.

A traffic jam near Hanuman Setu Crossing in Lucknow on Monday (Deepak Gupta/HT)
A traffic jam near Hanuman Setu Crossing in Lucknow on Monday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The traffic police putting in place several restrictions and diversions didn’t make much difference as all roads leading to Hazratganj remained chock-a-block. Commuters, especially students who were appearing for board examinations, bore the brunt of the barricaded roads.

The situation came under control only after 12 pm, when the rally ended with the party workers handing over a memorandum to additional deputy commissioner of police (Central) Manisha Singh and Hazratganj SHO Vikram Singh.

The entire Kursi Road from Tedhipulia to University Road were the worst hit. Nishatganj, Cantt, Gautam Palli, Gomti Nagar, Daliganj and Qaisarbagh witnessed traffic bottleneck.

Annoyed by the traffic restrictions, people lashed out on X. Vivek Sharma, a Kursi Road resident, said, “How can Lucknow police allow such a big protest on a day when board examinations are scheduled and, that too, in the morning when people rush to schools, colleges and offices. The entire road from IT College Crossing to Lucknow University and Hanuman Setu is facing severe traffic jam with no officials on the spot.”

Tagging Lucknow police, user Harsh Sharma wrote, “You closed down Hazratganj and IT Chauraha many times without any notice. There is traffic jam everywhere. Do something. This is not right.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 11, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On