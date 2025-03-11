Commuters bear the brunt as protest rally brings traffic to a halt

A rally orgainsed by the Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) and the Bhim Army on Monday threw traffic movement off the track as party workers marched towards Vidhan Bhawan as part of a protest. A traffic jam near Hanuman Setu Crossing in Lucknow on Monday (Deepak Gupta/HT)

The traffic police putting in place several restrictions and diversions didn’t make much difference as all roads leading to Hazratganj remained chock-a-block. Commuters, especially students who were appearing for board examinations, bore the brunt of the barricaded roads.

The situation came under control only after 12 pm, when the rally ended with the party workers handing over a memorandum to additional deputy commissioner of police (Central) Manisha Singh and Hazratganj SHO Vikram Singh.

The entire Kursi Road from Tedhipulia to University Road were the worst hit. Nishatganj, Cantt, Gautam Palli, Gomti Nagar, Daliganj and Qaisarbagh witnessed traffic bottleneck.

Annoyed by the traffic restrictions, people lashed out on X. Vivek Sharma, a Kursi Road resident, said, “How can Lucknow police allow such a big protest on a day when board examinations are scheduled and, that too, in the morning when people rush to schools, colleges and offices. The entire road from IT College Crossing to Lucknow University and Hanuman Setu is facing severe traffic jam with no officials on the spot.”

Tagging Lucknow police, user Harsh Sharma wrote, “You closed down Hazratganj and IT Chauraha many times without any notice. There is traffic jam everywhere. Do something. This is not right.”