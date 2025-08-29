Complete all preparations for Mauritius PM’s Kashi visit on time: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday directed officials to complete all the preparations related to Mauritius Prime Minister Navin Ramgoolam’s proposed visit to Varanasi on September 11. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath offering prayers at Kaal Bhairav temple in Varanasi on Friday. (PTI PHOTO)

Soon after arriving in Varanasi on a two-day visit, CM reviewed projects and preparations for Ramgoolam’s visit.

“Preparations related to welcome, security should be completed on time for the proposed visit of the Prime Minister of Mauritius so that a good message from Kashi goes to the global stage,” he said.

Yogi instructed the departmental officers and engineers concerned to complete the ongoing projects in Varanasi on a war footing while ensuring quality.

Instructing police officers to rein in criminals, he said that the fear of the police should be clearly visible among the criminals.

He also asked officials to keep a close watch on the flood situation in Varanasi and provide relief to the victims.

He called for establishing a dialogue with people coming under the purview of projects and ensuring proper compensation on time.

Strict action should also be taken against bullies who resort to illegal encroachments, he said.

“Pay special attention to cleanliness in the city, ensure proper solution to the problem of stray cattle and stray dogs in the district,” he added.

Asking health department officials to ensure strict action against brokers in government hospitals, he said, “Identify professional blood donors and ensure concrete action against them.”

District magistrate Satyendra Kumar briefed the chief minister about the flood situation and progress of various projects.

He said 66 big projects worth about ₹15000 crore are underway in Kashi. The Ring Road Phase-2 will be completed by January 2026, he said, adding that the Kajjakpura flyover will be completed by November 2025.

Divisional commissioner S Rajalingam presented information about the flood situation and the programmes to be held during the proposed visit of Mauritius PM, along with development plans of the division.

FLOOD RELIEF MATERIAL DISTRIBUTED

The chief minister distributed relief material to flood affected families at JP Mehta Inter College on Friday and enquired about their well-being.

He said the state government stands with the flood affected families in every situation and their every basic need will be fulfilled on priority.

The chief minister gave chocolate packets to children living in relief camps.

SUPPORT ASSURED FOR PRESERVATION OF RARE MANUSCRIPTS

Meanwhile, the CM assured all possible support for preservation of rare manuscripts during his visit to Sampurnanand Sanskrit University here on Friday.

He inspected and observed the conservation work of rare manuscripts going on under the National Manuscript Mission on the campus.

PRAYERS OFFERED

The chief minister offered prayers at Kashi Vishwanath and Kaal Bhairav temples. He also performed pooja, seeking blessings for all.

CANTT-RATHYATRA ROPEWAY LIKELY TO BE OPERATIONAL IN OCTOBER

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inspected India’s first public urban transport ropeway, which is under construction in Varanasi. He asked officials present on the spot to get the work done speedily and with quality.

The officials told the chief minister that the construction work of three ropeway stations will be completed by September 30.

It is most likely that operation of the ropeway will begin from Cantt to Rathyatra in the first week of October, officials said.

Covering 4.2 km, the ropeway will connect Cantt Railway Station (Varanasi Junction) to Girijaghar Square (Godaulia). Extension to the Ganga ghats is also being considered.

The estimated cost of the ropeway project is around ₹645 crore. It will have around 220 cable cars or trolley cars, each of which will be able to accommodate 10 passengers. These cars will run at a height of 45 metres. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation of the ropeway project in Kashi in March 2023.

The introduction of the ropeway system in Varanasi will bring benefits to the city and its residents as well as domestic and foreign tourists, offering better access to major sites, including the famous Kashi Vishwanath Temple and Dashashwamedh Ghat.

The project is being built under the ‘Parvatmala’ scheme of the Government of India.