Comprehensive steps taken to curb stubble burning in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh government has undertaken comprehensive measures to curb incidents of winter stubble burning, a government spokesman said here on Tuesday. Dissemination of information about stubble utilisation will be facilitated by promoting units based on crop residue in the neighbouring districts. (For Representation)

The spokesman further said the measures included distributing bio-decomposers to farmers for free, providing them agricultural equipment for effective crop residue management and launching a large-scale awareness campaign against the practice in the state.

“A recent presentation by the agriculture department regarding stubble management before the chief secretary highlighted that a 50% subsidy is being provided on single agricultural equipment. Besides, 44,363 single agricultural equipment have been distributed to farmers so far,” he said.

The government has approved a total of 4,439 single agricultural equipment in the year 2023-24. Additionally, a total of 7,621 forms have been distributed among the farmers producer organisation (FPO) cooperative societies and gram panchayats out of which approval has been granted for 296 forms in 2023-24.

Last year, 13,22,250 bio-decomposers were distributed, while the target for 2023-24 is to distribute 17 lakh bio-decomposers. As of now, 1,66,600 bio-decomposers are in the process of being supplied to farmers in 2023-24.

“Furthermore, effective coordination among officials in various departments at the district level, such as sugarcane, basic education, revenue, rural development, panchayati raj, local bodies, police and transportation will be ensured,” the spokesman said.

“Dissemination of information about stubble utilisation will be facilitated by promoting units based on crop residue in the neighbouring districts. Task forces are being formed at the village, nyaya panchayat, development block, tehsil, and district levels in this regard,” he added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON