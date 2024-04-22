Cong a synonym for scams, terrorism: Yogi in Chhattisgarh

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday campaigned in Chhattisgarh where he accused the Congress of facilitating guns in the hands of children instead of books and tablets. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

“The Congress is the epitome of corruption, terrorism and Naxalism,” Yogi said at his public meeting in Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat from where former Congress chief minister Bhupesh Baghel is contesting.

“The Congress has nominated former CM Bhupesh Baghel for this Lok Sabha seat. He is a leader who faces several allegations of involvement in scams, including those as liquor, coal, public service commission. The Congress should know that corrupt practices won’t work in new India. Liquor and coal scams were commonplace during Congress rule and Baghel was also accused of cow dung scam,” Yogi Adityanath said.

“Congress incited youngsters to fight against India in the name of Naxalism, terrorism and extremism and during their tenure incidents of Love Jihad grew,” Yogi said as he received a grand welcome soon after he arrived in Chhattisgarh.

At his other public meeting in Korba, Yogi drew a correlation between U.P. and Chhattisgarh. “I come from Lord Shri Ram’s land while Chhattisgarh is Mata Kaushalya’s (Ram’s mother) maternal home and Shri Ram’s playground. After 500 years, when Lord Ram temple became a reality, there was utmost enthusiasm in Chhattisgarh. When Lord Ram had to go into exile, he first sought refuge here,” he said.

“It was from Chhattisgarh that Lord Ram raised his voice to protect the sages, saints and virtuous people of society from demons and now once again the establishment of Ram Rajya is going to happen under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

During a public meeting in Bilaspur, Yogi said: “Congress presents problems while BJP offers solutions. For a developed India, we must adopt the path of solutions, not problems. Your vote has ushered in changes and growth. Remember, wrong votes bring bad governments and lead to corruption.”

“You have witnessed the changing face of India. You can tell the future generations that we have seen the era in which the foundation of a developed India was laid. The changing India is respected worldwide. The Bhupesh Baghel government in Chhattisgarh halted 18 lakh homes for the poor. Now, under the leadership of CM Vishnu Deo Sai, these many people would get free houses in Chhattisgarh,” he said.