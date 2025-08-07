Cong engineered Sambhal killings, SP tried to cover up their sins: Yogi

MEERUT Launching a blistering attack on political adversaries, chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused the Congress of engineering massacres in UP’s Sambhal in the post-Independence era and said the Samajwadi Party, “as a loyal disciple of Congress,” tried to cover up their sins. The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 222 development projects worth ₹ 659 crore in Sambhal’s Bahjoi town. (File Photo)

“Those who sinned against Sambhal will face retribution. They hid the truth of the Sambhal massacres for vote-bank politics. We are not here for appeasement — we are here to preserve our heritage,” Adityanath said at a public rally after inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of 222 development projects worth ₹659 crore in the district’s Bahjoi town.

Adityanath described the town as a sacred symbol of Hindu faith, deeply embedded in Sanatan Dharma and ancient scriptures, asserting that those who tried to suppress this truth for political gains would face consequences for their “sins”. He linked Sambhal to Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva, saying that the Skanda Purana and Vishnu Purana refer to it as the future birthplace of Lord Kalki, the final avatar of Vishnu in kalyug.

He warned those attempting to rewrite history or “malign Sanatan Dharma,” saying that such malicious conspiracies would be “firmly crushed.” Yogi added: “Their own backgrounds are controversial, so they see our traditions as controversial. But our legacy is not up for debate.”

Adityanath delved into the town’s overlooked past, claiming that Sambhal was once home to 68 pilgrimage sites, 19 sacred wells and ancient parikrama routes that were deliberately destroyed by foreign invaders. “They desecrated our shrines and erased the truth,” he said, pledging to restore all 68 sites and 19 wells.

Drawing inspiration from Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar — known for reviving temples in Kashi and Somnath — the CM promised a cultural renaissance for Sambhal. “True development is about preserving our roots while building the future,” he said.

The chief minister cited the examples of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor and the Ram Temple in Ayodhya to emphasise that religious rejuvenation and development can go hand in hand.

“If the redevelopment of Kashi and Ayodhya is possible, why not Sambhal? Why can’t we restore this holy land of Lord Kalki and Harihar? That is why the government has come to you,” Adityanath said.

Taking a dig at past governments, Adityanath accused them of enabling lawlessness and mafia raj. “Girls were unsafe, traders lived in fear. Today, the only ones insecure are rioters. Mahakal is now delivering justice,” he said.

Tensions flared in Sambhal last year when a court-ordered survey of the Shahi Jama Masjid here was carried out following claims that a Harihar temple previously stood at the site. Days later, during a second round of the survey, protesting locals clashed with security personnel, which led to the death of four people and injuries to dozens.

He emphasised that under his government, 8.5 lakh youth have received jobs in eight years, including 60,200 recent police recruits. He contrasted this with previous regimes, saying: “They nurtured one mafia per district. We promote ‘One District, One Product.”

The 222 projects inaugurated/launched span sectors such as education, roads, vocational training, clean drinking water, anganwadi centres and school infrastructure. The CM also laid the foundation stone for the new district magistrate office and integrated residential complexes, participating in Vedic rituals.

Highlighting the government’s commitment to inclusive growth, the CM distributed cheques, house keys and certificates to beneficiaries of various welfare schemes. He also launched the ‘Sambhal Samvad’ mobile app for better citizen engagement.

In a symbolic gesture, the chief minister performed the traditional ‘Annaprashan’ ceremony for infants and planted saplings to promote environmental awareness. He inspected archaeological relics unearthed in Sambhal, further underlining the region’s historical importance.

Wrapping up his address, Adityanath praised the courage of Sambhal’s people who, he said, never bowed to rioters. He invoked upcoming national and religious events — Raksha Bandhan, Kakori Memorial Day, Independence Day and Janmashtami — urging citizens to hoist the Tricolour and uphold national pride.

“The projects we launched today are just a glimpse,” he said. “The double-engine government will ensure both the preservation of Sambhal’s glorious past and the building of its bright future.”