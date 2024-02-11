Cong expels Pramod Krishnam for 6 years over anti-party remarks, indiscipline

Lucknow: The Congress on Saturday expelled senior party leader Pramod Krishnam for six years for “indiscipline and making anti-party statements”, party officials said. Krishnam was the Congress candidate from Lucknow in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Spiritual and political leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam (File Photo)

“Hon’ble Congress president has approved Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee’s proposal to expel Pramod Krishnam from the party for six years in view of his repeated anti-party statements and complaints of indiscipline,” All India Congress Committee general secretary KC Venugopal said in a press statement.

Following his expulsion, Krishnam on Sunday said there cannot be a compromise on ‘Ram’ and ‘Rashtra’ (nation).

“There cannot be a compromise over Ram and Rashtra (nation),” he wrote on X, tagging Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Krishnam had recently praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya and also criticised his party’s stance of its leadership skipping the event.

Earlier this week, Krishnam was in Lucknow to invite Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath to the foundation laying programme of Kalkidham in Sambhal district on February 19. PM Modi will lay the foundation stone there that day.

Krishnam has been criticising some decisions of the party leadership and earlier this week asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc no longer exists in reality. He said the bloc “immediately contracted a lot of diseases right after its birth” only to go on a ventilator thereafter.