Acharya Pramod's 1st reaction on expulsion from Congress: ‘No compromise on…’

Following his expulsion from the Congress for “indiscipline”, Acharya Pramod Krishnam on Sunday said there can not be a compromise on ‘Ram’ and ‘Rashtra’ (nation). Pramod Krishnam (HT FILE)

The Congress party on Saturday expelled Acharya Pramod Krishnam for six years for repeatedly making anti-party statements.

"In view of complaints about indiscipline and repeatedly making statement against the party, Congress president has approved the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee's proposal to expel Shri Pramod Krishnam for six years with immediate effect," a statement issued by Congress general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal said.

Reacting to the action against him, Pramod Krishnam said in a post in Hindi, “There can be no compromise on Ram and the nation,” and tagged senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

When asked to comment on his expulsion, Krishnam told reporters that he will hold a press conference at 1pm at Kalki Dham in Sambhal.

“I do not want to say anything, at 1:00 pm at Kalki Dham I will hold a press conference and say whatever I want to there,” he said.

Krishnam of late has been criticising some decisions of the party leadership and earlier this week asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc no longer exists in reality. He said the bloc “immediately contracted a lot of diseases right after its birth” only to go on a ventilator thereafter.

“I think there is no such thing as INDIA Alliance. When INDIA alliance was created, it immediately contracted a lot of diseases right after its birth. Then it went to the ICU and ventilator. Nitish Kumar performed its (INDIA) last rites in Patna...I don't think it exists anymore,” Krishnam told ANI.

He recently took a dig at the timing of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra saying other political parties are gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but it seems Congress is preparing for the 2029 elections.

He had also met Prime Minister Modi earlier this month and invited him to the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on February 19.