 INDIA bloc no longer exists, Nitish performed last rites, says Congress leader | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / INDIA bloc no longer exists, Nitish Kumar performed last rites, says Congress leader

INDIA bloc no longer exists, Nitish Kumar performed last rites, says Congress leader

ByHT News Desk
Feb 06, 2024 05:08 PM IST

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam doubts the viability of the INDIA bloc, says it contracted diseases after birth and then went on a ventilator.

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who, of late, has been criticising some decisions of the party leadership, asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc no longer exists in reality.

Leaders of INDIA bloc during a meeting in Mumbai in September. (HT File Photo)
Leaders of INDIA bloc during a meeting in Mumbai in September. (HT File Photo)

Casting doubt on the viability and efficacy of INDIA, which was seen as a significant political move aimed at consolidating opposition forces against the ruling government, Krishnam said the bloc “immediately contracted a lot of diseases right after its birth” only to go on ventilator thereafter.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Referring to the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's latest flip-flop, the spiritual leader-politician said that the JD(U) leader performed its last rites in Patna.

“I think there is no such thing as INDIA Alliance. When INDIA alliance was created, it immediately contracted a lot of diseases right after its birth. Then it went to the ICU and ventilator. Nitish Kumar performed its (INDIA) last rites in Patna...I don't think it exists anymore,” Krishnam told ANI.

Krishnam, 59, who contested and lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Lucknow on a Congress ticket, has criticised several decisions of the grand old party, including that of skipping the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

He recently took a sharp dig at the timing of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra saying other political parties are gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but it seems Congress is preparing for the 2029 elections.

Krishnam last week met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on February 19.

In a post on X after the meeting, the Congress leader said, "I had the privilege of inviting Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham to be held on February 19. Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the honourable prime minister for accepting this."

Replying to his post, Modi said, "It is a privilege for me to be a part of this sacred occasion associated with faith and devotion. Heartfelt gratitude to you Acharya Pramod ji for the invitation."

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News ,Madhya Pradesh Fire Live Updates, Uttarakhand UCC Live Updatesalong withLatest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On