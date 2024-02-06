INDIA bloc no longer exists, Nitish Kumar performed last rites, says Congress leader

Congress leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam, who, of late, has been criticising some decisions of the party leadership, asserted that the opposition INDIA bloc no longer exists in reality. Leaders of INDIA bloc during a meeting in Mumbai in September. (HT File Photo)

Casting doubt on the viability and efficacy of INDIA, which was seen as a significant political move aimed at consolidating opposition forces against the ruling government, Krishnam said the bloc “immediately contracted a lot of diseases right after its birth” only to go on ventilator thereafter.

Referring to the Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's latest flip-flop, the spiritual leader-politician said that the JD(U) leader performed its last rites in Patna.

“I think there is no such thing as INDIA Alliance. When INDIA alliance was created, it immediately contracted a lot of diseases right after its birth. Then it went to the ICU and ventilator. Nitish Kumar performed its (INDIA) last rites in Patna...I don't think it exists anymore,” Krishnam told ANI.

Krishnam, 59, who contested and lost the 2019 Lok Sabha polls from Lucknow on a Congress ticket, has criticised several decisions of the grand old party, including that of skipping the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22.

He recently took a sharp dig at the timing of the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra saying other political parties are gearing up for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections but it seems Congress is preparing for the 2029 elections.

Krishnam last week met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him to the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on February 19.

In a post on X after the meeting, the Congress leader said, "I had the privilege of inviting Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for the foundation stone laying ceremony of Shri Kalki Dham to be held on February 19. Heartfelt gratitude and thanks to the honourable prime minister for accepting this."

Replying to his post, Modi said, "It is a privilege for me to be a part of this sacred occasion associated with faith and devotion. Heartfelt gratitude to you Acharya Pramod ji for the invitation."