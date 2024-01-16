Cong launches prog from Varanasi to boost youths’ participation in politics

VARANASI: The Congress on Tuesday launched “Young India Ke Bol” season 4, a flagship programme of the party, from Varanasi. The move aims to increase participation of youths in politics by providing a platform to the “eligible and vocal” people as Congress spokespersons at different levels. Season 4 of the programme was launched from Varanasi so that the participation of Kashi youths in politics could be increased , said the programme in charge. (HT)

“Young India Ke Bol” spokesperson Naresh Mishra launched the programme in the presence of Varanasi unit Congress chief Raghavendra Chaubey and several other office-bearers at the party’s office in Maidagin here.

Programme in charge Ritwik Gupta and Naresh Mishra said that the objective was to provide opportunity to the youths in politics. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi always talked about giving opportunities to youths and this programme of Youth Congress would provide a political platform to good speakers.

Mishra said that Season 4 of the programme was launched from Varanasi so that the participation of Kashi youths in politics could be increased .

He said that the process of applying had been kept online. Youths who thought that they were good speakers and wanted to join politics, may apply online for the post of Congress spokesperson. The last date for application is January 20.

He said that there was a three-stage selection process. The applicants would have to pass through district level, state level and then grand finale scheduled in Delhi in the last week of February.