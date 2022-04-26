Congress activities come to a halt as UPCC awaits a new chief
It has been more than a month since Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) chief Ajay Kumar Lallu resigned after party’s humiliating defeat in 2022 UP assembly elections but the party is yet to announce a replacement.
“Barring Congress protests against rising inflation and a few visits of Congress leaders to UPCC headquarters and other places; the party’s activities have come to a virtual halt. We hope the party high command would soon announce name of new UPCC president,” a senior party functionary said.
Senior party leaders are at present discussing names of possible contenders for UPCC chief’s post. These include former UPCC president Nirmal Khatri, former Rajya Sabha MPs and senior leaders Pramod Tiwari and PL Punia.
UPCC organisation secretary Anil Yadav however said the Congress’s constitution provided for senior general secretary taking care of day-to-daywork in the absence of UPCC chief.
“Senior general secretary Dinesh Singh is performing his duties to ensure UPCC’s smooth functioning,” he said.
Congress general secretary Bhanwar Jitendra Singh was deputed to take feedback on factors responsible for the party’s rout. However, the decision of high command is still awaited. A large section of Congress cadres has blamed lack of party’s infrastructure at grassroots level for the defeat.
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra too has not visited the state after the 2022 poll results while senior party functionaries are busy collecting details of the membership drive that was extended up to April 15, 2022.
The Congress high command is already considering a proposal for the involvement of political strategist Prashant Kishor to gear up the organization of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. This has become a point for discussion on the party’s circles though opinions remain divided on the issue.
“This is the time for the Congress to take measures to revamp the organization. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, senior leader Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other senior party leaders should sit, discuss the prevailing situation and take a call in the interest of the Congress instead of inviting outsiders to suggest measures to revamp the party organization,” said professor SK Dwivedi, former head of department, political science, Lucknow University.
Book on inspirational story of former IPS officer BS Bedi unveiled
A book titled “A Life Uncommon – B.S. Bedi” was unveiled at the police headquarters in Lucknow on Monday. Authored by Preeti Singh, who is also former IPS BS Bedi's daughter, the book is based on BS Bedi's life's journey. The book narrates Bedi's experience of tackling the grave situation arising out of uncontrolled militant activities as Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir.
Covid vaccination: Haryana to administer third dose free of cost
The Haryana government on Monday announced that adults in the 18-59 age group will be administered Covid booster dose free of cost. The central government had decided that adults, in the 18-59 age group, will have to pay for the booster dose. An official spokesperson said Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar has decided that eligible beneficiaries will get the booster dose worth ₹250 free of cost from any government hospital or dispensary.
Case lodged against 50 for attacking UP’s Dy CM Keshav Maurya’s son
Painsa police of Kaushambi lodged an FIR against 25 named and 25 unidentified assailants in connection with the assault on deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's son Yogesh Kumar Maurya on February 24 when he and his supporters were in Udihin village for canvassing during state assembly polls. Yogesh claimed that the accused are issuing threats again. They snatched gold chain and some cash from Yogesh and also manhandled his supporters.
Bhagwant Mann for ‘Delhi Model’ in Punjab schools, hospitals
Chief minister Bhagwant Mann accompanied by his Delhi counterpart and Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced that Punjab will soon modernise the entire school education and health sector on the pattern of “Delhi Model” as promised by the party ahead of the polls. Mann is on a two-day visit to Delhi. Delhi health minister Satyendra Jain briefed him about the unique model.
Gold worth ₹48 lakh recovered from two passengers at Varanasi airport
Custom officials recovered gold worth ₹48 lakh from two passengers at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi on Sunday. The passengers brought the gold from Sharjah by hiding it in their shoes, said the officials. The officials said that on suspicion, two passengers, who had returned from Sharjah, were checked. Officials said that passenger Krishna Kumar of Patna had made a special box in his shoes.
