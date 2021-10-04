Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Congress leader tries reaching Lakhimpur posing as groom, stopped by cops
Congress leader tries reaching Lakhimpur posing as groom, stopped by cops

Congress leader Haseeb Ahmad dressed as a groom in a car with fellow Congressmen posing as baaratis in Prayagraj on Monday. (HT photo)
Published on Oct 04, 2021 11:16 PM IST
By HT Correspondent, Prayagraj

A local Congress leader attempting to reach Lakhimpur Kheri in the guise of a groom was stopped by police in Civil Lines area on Monday afternoon.

At least eight people, including four farmers and a local journalist, were killed in violence in Lakhimpur Kheri on Sunday when farmers were protesting against the three central farm laws.

Haseeb Ahmad along with four other Congressmen-- Congress district president Arun Tiwari and workers Shakeel Ahmad, Bholanath Tiwari and Matambar Mishra, who were posing as ‘baaratis’, were taken to police station but released after a warning.

They were stopped at Hot Stuff crossing in Civil Lines by a police team. On being searched, police team found a wooden plough in their car following which they were stopped from going ahead.

Haseeb claimed they were stopped after local intelligence had tipped off the cops about their plans.

“We were going to Lakhimpur Kheri to extend our support to the family members of the farmers who died on Sunday. Congress condemns the killing of farmers who were mowed down by the BJP leader’s son under his car. Although we are not allowed to proceed to Lakhimpur Kheri, the protest against the incident will continue,” Haseeb claimed.

Many senior leaders of Congress and other parties have been stopped by police across the state while they were attempting to reach Lakhimpur Kheri in protest against the death of farmers.

