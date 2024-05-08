 Congress manifesto based on Muslim League policies: Yogi - Hindustan Times
Congress manifesto based on Muslim League policies: Yogi

ByHT Correspondent
May 09, 2024 05:08 AM IST

GORAKHPUR: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched a scathing attack on the Congress on Wednesday, accusing it of pursuing divisive policies and attempting to impose the ideology of the Muslim League. He referred to the Congress manifesto as a new version of endorsement for Muslim League policies, urging people to reject what he described as a document of injustice against OBCs, which he deemed an assault on Sanatana Dharma.

Yogi Adityanath accused the Congress of adopting the divide-and-rule policy of the British government. (Sourced)
Terming it ‘extremely shameful,’ he stated that the grand old party was aligning with the principles of the Muslim League.

Responding to a question about the Congress party chief accusing the BJP of promoting the politics of hate, CM Yogi advised Congress chief to speak the truth on such issues.

He further said the allegations of Congress was like ‘ulta chor kotwal ko dante.’ He expressed confidence that Congress would not gain power by misleading the people. Yogi Adityanath accused the Congress of adopting the divide-and-rule policy of the British government.

Continuing his criticism of the Congress party, the CM claimed that class struggle, terrorism, and Naxalism were promoted by the Congress for vested political interests.

Yogi claimed that despite strong opposition from the BJP and NDA allies, Congress had failed to encroach further. He added that Congress attempted to encroach on the SC/ST quota for Muslims based on their profession.

The CM further said that the entire nation was united under the vision of PM Narendra Modi, and by supporting the BJP and its allies, people would transform the vision of ‘Viksit Bharat’ into reality. He claimed that Congress would not succeed in its efforts, as the people of the country were aware of the intentions of the Congress party.

