Congress “Pratigya Padyatras” continue across UP

Uttar Pradesh Congress’ “Pratigya Padyatras” focusing on rising inflation continued in all the 403-assembly constituencies of the state for the second day on Monday. The aim of these yatras is to take to the people various promises made by the party ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in the state.

“Yes, the Congress ‘Pratigya Padyatras’ continued in all the 403 assembly constituencies of the state. The padyatra will continue till November 24,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) spokesman Krishna Kant Pandey.

Following directives from the party high command, the UPCC had asked the party workers to take the padyatras focusing on rising inflation in all the assembly constituencies.

The party proposes to cover a total distance of 32,240 km and hold 24,180 village level and 5,000 roadside public meetings during the period across the state. The party workers raised slogans focusing on rising inflation and distributed the “pratigya patra” (pamphlets listing Congress promises) in different districts.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders led by UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu addressed a “pratigya sammelan” in Moradabad on Monday. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was scheduled to address the convention there but her programme was cancelled as she was not in good health.