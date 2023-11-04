Congress refused to ally with SP in state: Akhilesh at 1st rally for MP polls

Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the Congress for terming his party ‘casteist and ‘dynastic’, and said the party was now speaking the same language as the BJP. “Both parties are the same,” he observed. Akhilesh in Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur on Friday (Sourced)

Addressing his first rally for the Madhya Pradesh elections in Chhatarpur on Friday, Akhilesh remarked on the tension between the Congress and the SP over the assembly polls.

“It was the Congress that refused to enter into a tie-up with the SP for the November 17 assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh,” he told reporters at Chhatarpur’s Chandla.

Both the Congress and the SP are members of the opposition INDIA bloc, which is aiming to put up a united front against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

“As far as an alliance (in MP) is concerned, it was the Congress that refused to have one. The Congress says the SP is a casteist and dynastic party. Then what is the difference between it and the BJP? They both speak the same language,” Akhilesh Yadav said at the public meeting while campaigning for his party’s candidate Pushpendra Ahirwar.

“Dynastic politics exists in every party. Whoever talks of social justice will have to face the allegations of being casteist,” responded Akhilesh, the son of late SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, to a question.

Asked about the Congress ‘poaching’ SP candidates in the state, Akhilesh said, “It shows their intentions... let them do it. The people of Madhya Pradesh have seen that it was the Congress that rejected an alliance.’

About his party’s Bijawar candidate Rekha Yadav pulling out of the fray, Yadav said both the Congress and BJP were to blame for it.

On post-election support to any party, Yadav said he would consider supporting the party that would conduct a caste census.

“Even the Congress which stopped conducting caste census after Independence is now talking about it...” he said.

The people of Chandla have blessed SP candidates twice and this time also they would ensure the party’s victory,” he said at the Chandla rally. (With PTI inputs)

