Congress responsible for India’s partition: Yogi

PILIBHIT: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Tuesday, held Congress party’s ‘devious tactics’ responsible for India’s unfortunate partition seven decades ago. In a public address at Dramond Inter College campus, the chief minister also lauded India’s remarkable progress towards global eminence under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, hailing it as a ‘Golden Era’. CM Yogi Adityanath also extended his warmest wishes for Chaitra Navratri and the Indian New Year. (Sourced)

The CM emphasised that the transformative changes were clearly evident across the country in terms of enhanced security, rapid infrastructural development, and the benefits of welfare schemes reaching the underprivileged.

He urged support for BJP candidates Jitin Prasad in Pilibhit and Chhatrapal Singh Gangwar in Bareilly. He also extended his warmest wishes for Chaitra Navratri and the Indian New Year.

Reflecting on historical significance, CM Yogi remarked on the unity symbolised by Guru Nanak Dev’s birthplace, which he asserted was jeopardised by past political divisions. However, he praised the establishment of the Kartarpur Corridor, facilitated by PM Modi’s leadership, as a testament to India’s commitment to Sikh heritage and unity.

“Our prime minister has initiated the Veer Bal Diwas celebration on December 26th, commemorating the valour of the four Sahibzadas of Guru Gobind Singh,” he stated. Yogi also underscored the significant sacrifice made by these revered figures to safeguard the Hindu religion and Indian culture.

“Emphasising the importance of honouring their contributions, the prime minister dedicated December 26th to commemorate their bravery. This initiative has garnered nationwide attention, with events marking the occasion taking place across the country today,” he said.

The CM described the timely payment of sugarcane prices to the farmers as a significant improvement in the agricultural sector.

Noting Pilibhit’s dual reputation for agriculture and artistic heritage, the CM emphasised the crucial role sugarcane farmers play in delivering the region’s sweetness to the nation and beyond.

“Under Modi’s leadership, efforts have been made to ensure farmers receive their dues promptly, a departure from the prolonged delays they previously faced. This development signifies a positive step towards redressing long-standing grievances of sugarcane farmers,” he remarked.

The CM emphasised the transformative impact of responsible voting, cautioning against the dire consequences of misplaced ballots.

Drawing attention to the successful construction of the Ram Lalla temple in Ayodhya, the CM attributed this milestone to Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and vision. Urging support for BJP candidates, the CM underscored PM Modi’s commitment to realising the vision of a developed India.

Reflecting on the past decade, the CM highlighted the tangible changes witnessed across the nation, emphasising the pivotal role of individual votes in shaping the country’s trajectory. He warned against the potential ramifications of entrusting wrong governance, citing issues ranging from national security concerns to the plight of farmers.

The chief minister also highlighted India’s transformation from a nation trailing behind to emerging as a global powerhouse. Reflecting on the pivotal role of voters in the 2014 and 2019 elections, the CM attributed India’s progress to the public’s faith in Prime Minister Modi’s leadership.

He urged the citizens to rally behind the slogan ‘Fir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar,’ ‘Abki Baar 400 Par.’ Encouraging active participation in the electoral process, the CM called upon individuals to vote within the initial three hours of polling and mobilise fellow voters.