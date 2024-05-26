Congress, SP anti-Ram; want to impose Taliban-like rule: Yogi

Varanasi/Gorakhpur: Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday accused the Congress and Samajwadi Party of being anti-Ram and said if they came to power they would implement Taliban-like rule. “But We will not let this happen,” he said. Yogi said that today Chandauli was setting new records of development. (HT FIle)

Addressing a public meeting for Chandauli Lok Sabha constituency in Mughalsarai, Yogi, who appealed to the people to vote for the BJP candidate, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is an ardent Ram devotee, he has installed Lord Ram lalla in a divine and grand temple in Ayodhya after 500 years. At the same time, anti-Ram SP and Congress say that if they come to power, they will implement personal laws. This means they want to impose Taliban-like rule, in which daughters will not be allowed to go to school and women will not be allowed to go to the market. They will have to wear burqa. We will not let this happen.”

The Bharatiya Janata Party had clearly said that only Baba Saheb’s Constitution would work in India. The INDIA bloc was misleading the public that if the NDA government came to power in the country, it would change the Constitution. However, the public had understood their lies, he said. “The public knows very well that only the Modi government has honoured Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. The Modi government has made Panch Teerth of Baba Saheb in the last 10 years,” he said.

Yogi said that today Chandauli was setting new records of development. Residents of Chandauli were getting the maximum benefit from the water way. At the same time, heritage was also being respected. “The memorial built here in the name of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay is a living example of this. The beautification of Lord Markandeya Dham along with Kashi Vishwanath Dham in Kashi is attracting everyone. A medical college in the name of Baba Keena Ram is ready in Chandauli. The roads here are being built on four lanes. A network of flyovers and bridges is being laid here,” he said.

CM Yogi said that Chandauli was an agricultural area. In such a situation, farmers were being given the benefit of new facilities for irrigation. Apart from this, the maximum benefit of Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi had also been given to Chandauli. Workers, orphans and destitute children were being imparted education with high-tech technology in Atal Residential School.

“ In the past 10 years we have seen a changing India. We are seeing a new India for which respect in the world has increased, borders have been secured, terrorism and Naxalism have been effectively curbed,” he said.

Yogi said that In its manifesto the INDIA bloc said that if it came to power, it would give reservation to Muslims by cutting the reservation to backward classes, Scheduled Castes And Tribes. The BJP would not allow reservation on the basis of religion.

Rajya Sabha MP Darshana Singh, Sadhna Singh, UP minister Anil Rajbhar, MLA Sushil Singh, Ramesh Jaiswal, Kailash, Tribhuvan Ram, Lok Sabha in-charge Omkar Keshari etc. were present.

‘Cong seeks to revive triple talaq’

In Ballia, Yogi Adityanath said that the Congress , if given the chance to govern, would reintroduce the evil practice of triple talaq in the country by implementing personal law as outlined in its manifesto.

Addressing a public meeting at Maniar Inter College Ground to garner support for NDA candidate from the Salempur Lok Sabha seat Ravindra Kushwaha, Yogi Adityanath said that members of the I.N.D.I Alliance relied on falsehoods to secure power. He noted that while there were claims that the BJP intended to alter the Constitution, the Alliance’s manifestos revealed plans to grant OBC reservations to Muslims and enforce personal laws if it came to power. On the one hand, the ‘Nari Shakti Vandan Act’ had been enacted under PM Modi’s leadership and on the other, Congress aimed to reintroduce triple talaq, he said .

Addressing a public meeting at Baba Laxman Das Inter College Ground in Bairiya, Ballia, Yogi said, “You have voted for the Bharatiya Janata Party, and as a result, development, security, respect, and welfare schemes for the poor are being rapidly implemented.”

Encouraging voters to support Rajya Sabha MP and Ballia Lok Sabha candidate Neeraj Shekhar, the CM said, “To honour the legacy of former prime minister Chandrashekhar, the BJP has fielded Neeraj Shekhar as its candidate. It is believed that the BJP will surpass 400 seats on June 4 by winning the Ballia seat.”