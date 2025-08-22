Congress to contest all teacher, graduate MLC seats in UP: Rai

Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee president Ajay Rai on Friday announced that the party will contest the upcoming teacher and graduate MLC elections on all 11 seats with full strength. He also named the coordinator and co-coordinator of the party’s teacher cell. Uttar Pradesh Congress president Ajay Rai. (File)

Addressing a press conference in Lucknow, Rai said teachers in the state were being denied dignity and fair salaries. He alleged that the education system was plagued by corruption, poor infrastructure and lack of job security.

Rai demanded the implementation of the old pension scheme, already in place in Congress-ruled states.

“The government should recognise Alim and Fazil degrees from Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University,” he added.

Rai pointed out that the government has abolished Alim and Fazil degrees in madrasas, depriving students of higher education opportunities. “The government is not providing adequate support to Sanskrit schools, leading to a decline in the number of students,” he said.

He announced that the Congress’s teacher cell will launch a struggle to address the issues faced by teachers. He also named Dr Amit Kumar Rai as coordinator of the cell and prof Shravan Kumar Gupta as co-coordinator.

Dr Amit Kumar Rai pointed to delays in grants under the National Pension System (NPS) and the lack of fresh recruitment in secondary schools, madrasas and Sanskrit schools.

Prof Shravan Kumar Gupta highlighted the plight of primary school teachers, citing the closure of schools and stalled recruitment.