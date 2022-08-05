Congress to launch Gaurav Yatras from August 9
The Congress will organize ‘Azadi Ki Gaurav Yatras’ covering a distance of 75 km in every Lok Sabha constituency from August 9. A state level programme will be organized in the state capital on August 15.
“The Congress will hold Gaurav Yatras in all the 80 Lok Sabha constituencies from August 9. They will cover a distance of 75 km in each Lok Sabha constituency and will pass through all the 403 assembly constituencies,” said Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) spokesman Ashok Singh.
The Gaurav Yatras are obviously being organized to mark 75 years of India’s independence and in response to ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme of the union government. So, the Congress proposes to launch and end the Gaurav Yatras at a place of cultural and historical importance in the state.
The Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee (UPCC) has sent its observers and senior office- bearers to each district to make preparations for the Gaurav Yatras. There are indications that All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra may launch or join a yatra at its culminating point in Lucknow or in any other district of Uttar Pradesh.
Assistant teacher in U.P.’s Sitapur suspended for abusing headmistress
A male teacher of a government primary school in Sitapur district was suspended after a video went viral on social media in which the assistant teacher Sachin Yadav was seen abusing the headmistress repeatedly in the presence of students for marking him absent. The incident occurred in Karanpur Primary School in Sandana police station area of Sitapur last month, according to district magistrate Anuj Singh. The accused teacher has been suspended from school and attached with Block Resource Centre.
Court orders Nihal Garware to return to jail from private hospital
Mumbai The special PMLA court has ordered industrialist Nihal Garware, arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in March this year in connection with the J&K bank money laundering case, to return to Arthur Road jail from Breach Candy hospital where heGarwareas been admitted since June 7. Pursuant to orders passed by a vacation judge, on June 7, the 55-year-old was admitted to Breach Candy hospital, specifically for rheumatological and gastroenterological examinations.
Sawan delicacies get new flavours!
With the rainy season finally setting-in, the Sawan special sweet delicacies have thronged local markets and are prominently topping the sales chart. The other favourites such as andarsy ki goli, doodh pheni and mango sweets too are selling big time. Andarsa and pheni could not be meddled with but the mithaiwallahs are showing full creativity when it comes to ghewar. Not all believe in innovating with the traditional sweet.
Over 6,000 apply for PMAY houses on land freed from ex-MP Atiq Ahmed’s possession
After the Prayagraj Development Authority invited online applications for allotment of 76 houses being constructed under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana on the piece of land freed from Mafiosi-turned-politician and ex-MP Atiq Ahmed's possession in Lukerganj, over 6,000 individuals have applied. “We are constructing two blocks on the land measuring 1731 square metres and these would be ground plus three-storey buildings”, said vice-chairman, PDA, Arvind Chauhan.
ED files charge sheet in Pune Land grab case, names Avinash Bhosale’s son
Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate has filed a charge sheet in the Pune land grab case and named high-profile Pune builder Avinash Bhosale's son Amit Bhosale, and two others in the prosecution complaint. ED's Pune land grab case is based on the FIR registered by the Pune Police. Avinash Bhosale is closely related to Congress. His daughter Swapnali Kadam is the wife of state Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam.
