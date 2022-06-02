Conmen held for duping people using selfies with ministers, VIPs

The UP Special Task Force (STF) on Thursday arrested three persons who allegedly duped unemployed youths by posing as aides of Uttar Pradesh ministers.

The accused identified as Ram Vyas alias Guddu Singh, Shailesh Yadav and Aditya Srivastava would take selfies with cabinet ministers and VIPs and then use these photos as proof of their proximity with them. They would lure and dupe gullible youths on the pretext of providing them jobs, STF stated in a press note after their arrest.

The accused would promise jobs in road transport department as well as contractual jobs in Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGI) and King George Medical University (KGMU), said senior police officials.

An FIR was registered against the three accused by one Chandan Singh, who claimed that he was duped of nearly ₹8 lakh.

“The accused would roam around the corridors of power and get their pictures clicked with different ministers and VIPs and use it as proof of their proximity to dupe people,” police said.

An STF official said apart from these three, another accused Ashish Kumar Singh of Amethi was arrested from Chinhat on Tuesday. Singh often used to call officers of road transport by dropping name of the minister of the department and get his work done. He too used to cheat people after posting his photograph with ministers and VIPs on his social media accounts.