BJP should not interfere in God’s programme, says Akhilesh Yadav

Lucknow: Speaking on the consecration of Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya temple and the issue of invitations to the event, Samajwadi Party (SP) national president Akhilesh Yadav said on Tuesday: “This is God’s programme and the chief minister can’t be bigger than God. No one can be bigger than God, neither I, you nor the CM”. He added: “Whomsoever God calls will run to Him. It is also true that when God will call whom can’t be predicted. If they are so close to God, then do they know the date? The BJP is making a list of who will go and who will not. This is Bhagwaan Shri Ram’s programme and these people should not interfere in the event”. Akhilesh was talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event held to celebrate the birthday of SP national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya. (Pic for representation)

Akhilesh was talking to reporters on the sidelines of an event held to celebrate the birthday of SP national general secretary Swami Prasad Maurya. When he was asked if he would go to the consecration, he said : “If God calls me, I will go”. Akhilesh’s remark came a day after UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath said in Mathura on Monday that “”Those who were hesitant in going to Ayodhya are now complaining about not receiving the invitation to attend the consecration ceremony in Ram Temple.”

A blood donation camp was held by the Akhil Bharatiya Kushwaha Mahasabha at the transfusion medicine department’s blood bank at the KGMU to mark Maurya’s birthday. On the occasion, blankets were distributed to needy patients and their relatives .

Dr Tulika Chandra, head of the department of transfusion medicine of KGMU presided over the camp in which a total of 101 units of blood were donated by volunteers.