Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Construction of permanent office of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust begins at Ayodhya

Construction of permanent office of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust begins at Ayodhya

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 22, 2023 07:45 PM IST

Construction work of permanent office of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust began with vedic rituals in Ayodhya. Trust deployed 50 private security guards at the site.

Amid vedic rituals, the construction work of the permanent office of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi (RJB) Tirath Kshetra Trust began at the Ramkot locality near Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on Monday.

Construction of permanent office of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust begins at Ayodhya (file)
Construction of permanent office of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust begins at Ayodhya (file)

Dr Anil Mishra, a member of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust along with saints was present on the occasion.

At present, the Trust is operating from a room near Ram Janmabhoomi.

The Trust deployed 50 private security guards at Ram Janmabhoomi on Monday. These guards will assist cops deployed at the Ram Janmabhoomi.

According to the Trust, the number of guards will be increased as per future requirement.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ayodhya
ayodhya
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out