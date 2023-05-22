Construction of permanent office of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust begins at Ayodhya
May 22, 2023 07:45 PM IST
Construction work of permanent office of Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust began with vedic rituals in Ayodhya. Trust deployed 50 private security guards at the site.
Amid vedic rituals, the construction work of the permanent office of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi (RJB) Tirath Kshetra Trust began at the Ramkot locality near Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya on Monday.
Dr Anil Mishra, a member of the Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust along with saints was present on the occasion.
At present, the Trust is operating from a room near Ram Janmabhoomi.
The Trust deployed 50 private security guards at Ram Janmabhoomi on Monday. These guards will assist cops deployed at the Ram Janmabhoomi.
According to the Trust, the number of guards will be increased as per future requirement.