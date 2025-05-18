‘Consumer is God’: U.P power min pulls up staff over outages in city

Energy and urban development minister AK Sharma on Sunday conducted a surprise inspection of the 33/1kV1 kV CG City substation near Raj Bhawan, asserting that the power department must function with the principle that “Consumer is God” at its core. The visit came in response to growing public complaints about frequent power cuts, voltage fluctuations, and poor coordination in maintenance. The minister’s visit came in response to growing public complaints about frequent power cuts, voltage fluctuations, and poor coordination in maintenance. (Sourced)

During the inspection, Sharma reviewed the substation’s load panel, transformer logbook, and capacity status. The substation, operating with a 2×10 MVA capacity, supplies electricity to key areas including Yahiyamau, Chhatanagar, Swati City, Ektanagar, and Prithvipuram through three public feeders. He was accompanied by the executive engineer, SDO, junior engineers, and other technical staff.

Sharma directed officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply and warned that repeated tripping, unjustified shutdowns, and voltage issues would not be tolerated. He said the department must take immediate corrective measures, especially in the summer season when demand is high and residents are particularly vulnerable to disruptions.

Raising concern over multiple shutdowns on the same feeder for minor repair work, the minister instructed that maintenance must be completed in a single shutdown through better planning and coordination. He said consumers should not suffer due to mismanagement or a lack of communication between teams.

Sharma said any delay in replacing damaged or burnt transformers, or in attending to complaints, would attract disciplinary action.

He asked officials to ensure that complaints received via the 1912 helpline are handled with urgency, reinforcing that every action by the department must reflect its commitment to consumers.