Contract staff ‘lock down’ KGMU over pay cuts

Protesting pay cuts on their weekly off, contractual workers of Kings George Medical University (KGMU) called a flash strike and jolted patient services to a halt at many wings of the hospital in Lucknow on Wednesday. HT Image

Among the thousands of people who had to suffer as a result was a six-month-old from Bahraich who was referred to the hospital’s trauma centre, the entrance of which was blocked by the agitating staff. The staffers also forced the closure of the outpatient department (OPD) and its related services.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Blaming the agency that hired the workers for the chaos, the KGMU has now set up an inquiry against it.

“Everything was going smooth at the OPD until a large group of people entered shouting slogans. They called their colleagues out of the OPD counters and doctors’ chambers. Afraid of the situation, I left the OPD block without seeing a doctor,” said Kuldeep from Shravasti. Annapurna from Gonda, too, had to go back.

Ravi Shankar, who was admitted to the Gandhi Ward, had to abandon the prescribed CT scan. Vishal Verma, who was referred to the KGMU from the Lok Bandhu hospital for a diagnosis, went back without seeing a doctor.

Protesting deduction in their wages, about 2,700 contractual staff went on the flash strike around 11.30 am leaving long queues of patients outside the trauma centre, and X-ray, CT scan and ultrasound units in uncertainty. Even pathology services were hit as most of the staff at the unit are contractual workers.

“In a meeting with the university authorities in November, we were promised full salary without deduction for weekly off. On government-declared holidays, we are asked not to come to work. So, there should be no deductions for those days. But I received my payment after certain deductions,” said Rahul, a contractual staff who received ₹9,001 as his emolument for December against the promised ₹11,500.

A large group of contractual staffers gathered outside the KGMU superintendent’s office and marched towards the OPD block raising slogans against the hospital administration. The agitating workers also shouted slogans against the recruitment agency that hired them for paying them less than what they were promised.

KGMU sees an average daily footfall of 4,000 new patients in its OPD. With an overall 4,500 bed strength, at least 500 people are admitted to the hospital every day. When the flash strike was called at least 2,000 patients were in the OPD apart from dozens of others at the diagnostic facilities located in the block.

Later, a meeting between KGMU authorities and the agitating workers was held. The workers called off the strike only after they were assured that their dues would be cleared.

BOX

Hiring agency says will clear dues

LUCKNOW: “Following a thorough investigation, it has been established that the responsibility for the inadvertent salary deductions lies with Xeam Ventures, the service provider managing contractual employees’ payroll,” said Dr Sudhir Singh, the KGMU spokesperson.

Sanjay Srivastava of Xeam Ventures responded: “We have assured the employees that any difference in amount based on their manual attendance approved by the respective HoDs (head of departments) will soon be paid to them. We will ensure that this is not repeated.”