Contractor murder probe in Lko: Close woman friend, family under scanner

Investigations into the murder of a Sultanpur-based contractor, Uma Shankar Singh, have gathered pace after police identified a close woman friend and her family as prime suspects. Singh, 45, was found dead with multiple stab wounds inside his rented flat in Lucknow’s Gudamba area on Tuesday. Vaishali, her brother, and lover questioned; financial dispute suspected (Sourced)

Singh’s second wife, Mamta Singh, has lodged a complaint against the woman, Vaishali, alleging a long-standing affair and financial exploitation. Police said that Vaishali, along with five others, including her parents and alleged lover, has been named in the FIR.

“A case under sections 103(1) and 61 of the BNS has been registered against Vaishali, her parents Dinesh and Sumitra, brother Anurag Singh, friend Avinash Singh, and Sandeep Pandey,” said SHO Gudamba, Prabhatesh Kumar Shrivastava.

According to the complaint, Vaishali had been in a relationship with Singh for nearly four years and allegedly used her access to his finances. Mamta claimed that Sandeep Pandey, believed to be Vaishali’s lover, had threatened her husband on June 12.

She further stated that Vaishali was the last person seen near Singh’s flat and suspected that the murder was planned in collusion with her family members.

Police officials said Vaishali’s brother, Anurag, had allegedly taken ₹10 lakh from Singh to start a poultry business, but failed to repay the amount. Singh’s repeated demands to recover the money are believed to have caused tension between the two families.

Vaishali claimed she found Singh’s blood-soaked body on Tuesday morning and informed the landlord. However, police are probing whether the entry was staged. Investigators said Vaishali had a duplicate key to the flat and was a frequent visitor.

CCTV footage from the surrounding area is being scanned for movement near the flat on Monday night and early Tuesday.

Singh was married twice and had three children. His first wife, Renu, lives in a Sultanpur village with their two daughters, while Mamta, his second wife, lives in Sultanpur city with their son Ayush.

No arrests have been made so far, but police said the case is being treated as “sensitive”.