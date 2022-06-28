Coordinate better with railways to expedite projects, U.P. CS tells DMs
Lucknow: Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and chairman, Railway Board, Vinay Kumar Tripathi, held a video conference with the district magistrates (DMs) concerned on Tuesday to sort out the issues that were delaying some projects in the state.
Chairing the meeting, Mishra laid emphasis on the need for better coordination between the DMs and the railways for the projects to be completed on time. He suggested that the railways appoint a nodal officer in every district to resolve the issues related to a project.
He said some big railway projects were pending in districts like Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Mathura, Siddharthnagar, Agra, Lalitpur, Etawah, Ghazipur, Ayodhya, Mau ,Jaunpur and Mirzapur. The completion of these projects would give a lot of relief to the people in the state, he said.
The CS further asked the DMs to review progress of projects with railway officials every two months. Senior officers of PWD, energy and forest and railways were also present in the video conference. Earlier last week, the CS met the minister for railways too in Delhi in this regard.
Jalandhar police trace extortionist, who threatened ex-BJP MLA, to Canada
The accused has been identified as Jatinder Singh alias a native of Makhu in Ferozepur, Sonu, currently residing in British Columbia, Canada. The accused had demanded ₹ 5 lakh from former MLA Bhandari over phone on June 25 after which the latter filed a police complaint. He addressed himself as a member of Goldy Brar's gang.
Sikh-American organisation SALDEF named recipient of 2021 FBI community leadership award
A Sikh-American education and policy non-profit organisation has been named recipient of a 2021 FBI community leadership award. In a statement, Assistant Director in Charge of the FBI Washington Field Office Steven M D'Antuono said that the Sikh-American Legal Defence and Education Fund has been named recipient of the 2021 FBI Director's Community Leadership Award (DCLA) for the Washington Field Office (WFO). SALDEF is a Sikh American education, media, and policy non-profit.
Man of the hour Fadnavis makes good on promise
Mumbai: Rather like Arnie, Devendra Fadnavis had told his followers after his ignominious exit in 2019: “Me Parat Yaenar” (I'll be back). Uddhav Thackeray's resignation as Maharashtra chief minister on Wednesday was the culmination of Fadnavis's campaign against the MVA government effected with Terminator-like precision. Fadnavis, who turns 52 this July, is all set to return as Maharashtra's chief minister for the third time this week.
Punjab assembly: LoP Partap Bajwa demands autonomous body to telecast proceedings
Leader of Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday alleged anomalies in the live telecast of Punjab Vidhan Sabha proceedings. The Congress leader, who took up the issue in the Zero Hour, said he gets constant calls from across the state that whenever any Opposition member speaks, the camera's focus is removed from them during the telecast.
Congress MLA requests CM to take over PIMS Jalandhar
Congress MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary on Wednesday met chief minister Bhagwant Mann and requested him to take over the Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences Jalandhar so that the people of the Doaba region can avail top quality medical treatment at affordable prices. He demanded that the state government should cancel the public-private partnership and take over the institute.
