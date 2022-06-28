Coordinate better with railways to expedite projects, U.P. CS tells DMs

Lucknow: Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra and chairman, Railway Board, Vinay Kumar Tripathi, held a video conference with the district magistrates (DMs) concerned on Tuesday to sort out the issues that were delaying some projects in the state.

Chairing the meeting, Mishra laid emphasis on the need for better coordination between the DMs and the railways for the projects to be completed on time. He suggested that the railways appoint a nodal officer in every district to resolve the issues related to a project.

He said some big railway projects were pending in districts like Gorakhpur, Prayagraj, Mathura, Siddharthnagar, Agra, Lalitpur, Etawah, Ghazipur, Ayodhya, Mau ,Jaunpur and Mirzapur. The completion of these projects would give a lot of relief to the people in the state, he said.

The CS further asked the DMs to review progress of projects with railway officials every two months. Senior officers of PWD, energy and forest and railways were also present in the video conference. Earlier last week, the CS met the minister for railways too in Delhi in this regard.