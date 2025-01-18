A 2011-batch IAS officer, Aligarh district magistrate (DM) Vishak G Iyer has been appointed as the DM of Lucknow. He will replace Suryapal Gangwar, who has been appointed as a secretary to the chief minister. Vishak is likely to arrive in Lucknow either on Saturday or Sunday. ‘Coordination between depts, development projects to be my focus’

“I’m eagerly looking forward to my new posting in Lucknow. My focus area will be inter-departmental coordination and to give impetus to the various development projects underway in the state capital. Also, I will try to address the traffic problems or any other issues that will be brought to my knowledge from time to time,” Vishak told this reporter during a phone conversation.

Vishak added, “I would be reaching Lucknow either by Saturday evening or latest by Sunday morning to take the charge.” His hometown is Idukki in Kerala and he holds a B Tech (ECE) degree and an MA degree in Public Policy, which is his area of interest.

Born on April 16, 1987, he has served as the chief development officer in Varanasi, Meerut and Kanpur City. He was also the district magistrate and collector of Hamirpur, Bhadohi, Chitrakoot, and special secretary to the CM.