Cop caught boozing on duty; 2 suspended

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 20, 2024 06:20 AM IST

Two police officials have been suspended after videos surfaced on social media showing one of them drinking liquor in his uniform at the police outpost where he was deployed, and hurling abuses at civilians who objected to his behaviour, police said.

While one of the viral videos showed the heavily intoxicated cop hiding a liquor bottle under a cot, in another he could be seen abusing and physically assaulting the person who was filming him. An undated three-minute-long Facebook Live video, which has received widespread criticism from users on X, is said to have been shot at the Topkhana police outpost under the Cantt police station. The cop in the video has been identified as head constable Diwan Triloki Baliyan.

The person filming told Baliyan that he was being streamed live on Facebook to which the cop looked least bothered.

In the other video, a woman can also be seen reprimanding the cop.

Responding to the netizens’ outburst, the Lucknow police wrote on X that the matter was being probed by the assistant commissioner of police of Cantt.

Cantt ACP Pankaj Kumar Singh, while confirming the viral video was shot at the Topkhana police outpost, said two cops have been suspended so far in connection with the issue. “A departmental inquiry has also been set up to probe the matter,” he added.

