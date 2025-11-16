Core elements of Bihar strategy may shape BJP’s 2027 roadmap for UP polls

The National Democratic Alliance’s sweeping victory in Bihar has sent a fresh wave of confidence through the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh unit as it begins shaping its strategy for the 2027 state assembly elections. With the elections in Bihar over, the BJP is now set to focus on UP, politically the most crucial state. For representation only (HT File Photo)

For the BJP leadership in Lucknow, the Bihar mandate is more than a neighbouring-state triumph. Political observers say the verdict reaffirms that the party’s social coalition, welfare-driven governance narrative, and disciplined booth network continue to deliver across the Hindi belt. Many in the UP unit believe the core elements of the Bihar strategy will be replicated almost in entirety when the party goes to the polls in 2027.

Lucknow-based political analyst Shashi Kant Pandey said the verdict came at a crucial moment for the BJP’s Uttar Pradesh cadre, which had been seeking a morale booster after the party’s less than expected performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“The BJP’s Bihar campaign targeted women, youth and the beneficiary class, managed dissidence, and kept allies aligned with Amit Shah himself camping in Bihar for 19 days. UP and Bihar share significant social and political similarities, so this strategy is likely to be seen here also,” Pandey said.

Party insiders echo this sentiment, arguing that the Bihar outcome has reaffirmed the centrality of the OBC-EBC bloc, which has been the BJP’s backbone in both states.

“The results show that the NDA’s non-dominant OBC outreach is intact. In UP too, our network strengthened by welfare delivery and localised leadership remains solid despite pockets of anti-incumbency,” a senior BJP strategist said.

Senior BJP leader Harish Chandra Srivastava pointed to the renewed validation of the labharthi model.

“The Bihar verdict shows the continuing appeal of direct benefit schemes, free ration, rural housing and women-centred initiatives. UP’s performance on these fronts is even stronger, with faster welfare delivery, improved law and order and accelerating industrialisation,” he said, adding that the Opposition “has nothing meaningful to present as an alternative”.

BJP leaders also believe that invoking the spectre of “jungle raj”which the NDA successfully used against Lalu Prasad’s regime in Bihar could be repurposed in UP by targeting the Samajwadi Party’s past record.

“In 2027, too, we will contrast our good governance with the SP’s goonda raj. This narrative still resonates strongly,” BJP state general secretary Govind Narain Shukla said.

The Bihar results have further boosted the party’s organisational confidence in UP. The BJP has already stepped up booth-level restructuring, revamped various committees and begun district-wise performance audits.

Leaders were initially unsure how these internal reforms would translate electorally, but Bihar is being read as confirmation that the “back-to-basics” approach remains effective.

“ After the Lok Sabha setback, the party was searching for a morale boost and a signal that its governance-welfare-stability messaging still connects with voters. Bihar has offered precisely that – a validation and a catalyst as the UP unit prepares its roadmap for 2027,” Pandey said.