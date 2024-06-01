Counting day: Lucknow DEO spells out dos and don’ts for officials of dist admn

The Lucknow district administration is ready for counting of votes of Lucknow and Mohanlalganj Lok Sabha elections and Lucknow east assembly by-election 2024 on June 4. Lucknow DEO/DM Suryapal Gangwar (HT FIle Photo)

District election officer (DEO) Suryapal Gangwar gave necessary instructions to the officials concerned while holding a meeting on Saturday. He said the instructions of the Election Commission of India will be followed strictly during the counting of votes.

Gangwar said that all officers will convene meetings with the candidates and their election agents of both the Lok Sabha and assembly by-elections for the counting of votes. He provided information related to the counting of votes to the candidates and their election agents and answered frequently asked questions related to the counting of votes.

He provided guidelines regarding setting up of tables for counting of votes as well as training of personnel doing the job and other preparations. He told officers that all the officers concerned should complete their preparations in time so that there is no problem during counting of votes.

Do and don’ts

He said that all counting parties will reach Rama Bai Ambedkar Ground at 6 am on June 4 and counting of votes will start at 8 am. He said the counting of postal ballots and Electronically Transmitted Post Ballot System will also start from 8 am. Only the VVPAT slips will be matched after the counting of EVM votes.

He said no counting agent or counting personnel will be able to take mobile or any electronic device inside at the time of the counting process. He said the calculators have been arranged on the RO table. He said the candidates will appoint their counting agents who will take their seats based on the allocation of the assembly and table as per their pass. He said the agent who is at a table will not be allowed to leave his table and go to another table or loiter around.

“Only candidates and their election agents can go to other tables of their Lok Sabha. But at one time, only the candidate or his election agent will be able to be present in the counting room,” he added.

Gangwar said that a counting supervisor, a micro-observer, a counting assistant, a class four employee and a counting agent appointed by the candidate will be present at each counting table and will supervise the counting and all its activities.

He said that five VVPAT machines will be selected randomly in each assembly, and they will be counted and matched.

He said no sick person or a person suffering from diabetes or blood pressure should be made a counting agent. He informed that no MLA, MLC, mayor, district panchayat president, pradhan, municipal body, or a person with security cover can be appointed as a counting agent.