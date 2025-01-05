Country working to preserve tribal culture under PM’s leadership: Yogi

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country was actively working to preserve tribal culture through various programmes. Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. (HT file)

Interacting with the youth from Odisha, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh at his official residence during the Tribal Youth Exchange Programme 2025, he highlighted that the PM declared November 15, the birth anniversary of social reformer and a revered tribal leader Birsa Munda, as ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Divas’.

He emphasised the significance of this year as it marks the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda. Introducing the youth to Uttar Pradesh, Yogi said: “It is the most populous state in the country, home to 25 crore people. The state comprises 75 districts, 18 divisions, over 350 tehsils, more than 825 development blocks, 17 municipal corporations, over 200 municipal councils, and more than 400 nagar panchayats.”

He also underscored the state’s spiritual heritage, mentioning Kashi Vishwanath Dham, the Leela Bhoomi of Vrindavan and Maa Vindhyavasini Dham. “Uttar Pradesh is rapidly emerging as a leading state in terms of development and has established itself as one of the country’s top economies,” the CM said.

“Security and law and order are the fundamental prerequisites for development and good governance. Extremism, terrorism, disturbances and riots hinder progress, employment generation, governance, and investment”, he added.

Yogi urged the youth to abide by the law as it ensures their protection. He stressed that the Constitution instils a sense of respect for the law, reminding everyone of Dr BR Ambedkar’s significant contribution as the architect of the Constitution.

Emphasising the strong bonds between Uttar Pradesh and states like Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Jharkhand, the CM said Chhattisgarh is the maternal home of Lord Rama. He also noted that Maa Janaki hailed from Janakpur, situated between Bihar and Nepal.

Jharkhand, he said, is renowned for Baba Dham, while Odisha is the sacred home of Lord Jagannath. The CM highlighted that pride in one’s tradition, culture and deep reverence and respect for these values, along with loyalty to the nation, inspire progress and unity.

He said within the next three years, India is set to become the third-largest economy in the world. This growth, he said, will lead to increased income for individuals, job creation, infrastructure development and more investment, providing ample opportunities for the youth to connect and contribute.