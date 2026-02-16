Court security: Cops in 18 UP dists in tizzy after fresh bomb threats

Heightened security, intensive searches and deployment of anti-sabotage teams across court complexes was witnessed on court premises after they received bomb threat emails, early on Monday morning, in at least 18 districts of the state. Multiple courts received threats and were subjected to heightened security and frisking. (HT Photo)

According to police sources, the emails were sent in the early hours, warning of explosions on district court premises. Court authorities immediately alerted local police and senior administrative officials, following which security drills were activated before the start of regular proceedings.

Among the districts that received the threats were Lucknow, Ayodhya, Moradabad, Azamgarh, Meerut, Amroha and Varanasi, along with several others, officials said.

“Bomb disposal squads, dog squads and local police teams carried out thorough searches of the court premises in the morning before entry of litigants and lawyers,” said a senior police officer. Entry and exit points were closely monitored, and visitors were subjected to strict frisking and verification.

Officials confirmed that no suspicious object had been recovered from any of the district court complexes till late afternoon. However, security remained heightened as a precautionary measure.

The Uttar Pradesh Anti Terrorism Squad (ATS) has launched a probe into the origin of the emails. Cyber crime teams have been tasked with tracing the IP addresses and identifying the source of the messages. Senior officials at the director general of police headquarters said the situation was being monitored centrally, and coordination had been established between district police units, cyber cells and the ATS.

Similar bomb threat emails were received two days earlier as well. On Friday, four district courts in the state had received threats via email, raising concerns about a possible coordinated attempt to spread panic and disrupt judicial functioning.

Police said investigations are underway to determine whether the latest threats are linked to the earlier emails and whether the sender used anonymised or spoofed accounts to evade detection. Authorities have urged the public to remain calm and report any suspicious activity immediately.