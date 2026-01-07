Court starts daily hearing of Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship case

The special MP/MLA court of the additional chief judicial magistrate has started hearing of the case related to alleged British citizenship of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on a daily basis. The hearing began on Monday and continued on Tuesday in the court of additional CJM Alok Verma. A BJP leader has raised Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship issue. (For Representation)

BJP leader Vignesh Shishir, who hails from Karnataka, has filed the criminal complaint case seeking direction from the court for registration of the first information report against Rahul Gandhi, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Uttar Pradesh’s Rae Bareli district. He has raised Rahul Gandhi’s citizenship issue.

The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court on December 17, 2025, transferred the criminal complaint questioning the citizenship of Rahul Gandhi from Rae Bareli to Lucknow after the petitioner claimed that he was receiving life threats there and cannot get a fair hearing.

The high court had also directed the trial court to conduct hearings of the case on a daily basis. Appearing in person before the court on Tuesday, the petitioner submitted documents and emails to substantiate his claims.

On August 29, 2025, the high court had directed the Union government to provide round-the-clock security to the complainant, citing concerns for his safety.