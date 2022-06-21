Covid case count in U.P. 487; one death reported
Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday reported 487 fresh Covid-19 cases from 79,320 samples tested in the past 24 hours. One death has been reported in Prayagraj according to the state health department data.
Maximum 125 cases were reported in Gautam Buddh Nagar followed by Lucknow 98, Ghaziabad 53, Varanasi 21, Gorakhpur 15, Meerut and Lakhimpur Kheri 11 each and Kanpur10 fresh cases. The state does not have active cases in three districts including Hathras, Mahoba and Shamli.
“The state has tested 11, 63,61,445 samples till now,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health, in a press statement.
“In the past 24 hours, 376 patients have recovered, and till now, 20,58, 990 patients have recovered. The recovery rate in the state is over 98%,” he said.
The state, at present, has 2,935 active cases and a majority of them are in home isolation.
On Monday, 4,60,364 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine were administered. Uttar Pradesh has administered 15,33, 86,902 first doses and 14, 12,37, 945 second doses to people above 18 years. In the age group 15-17 years, 1,39,00,159 first doses and 1,18,78,411 second doses have been administered. In the 12-14 years age group 79,76,723 first doses and 50,70,066 second doses have been administered. UP has administered 34,35,210 precautionary doses till Monday, he said.
In all, Uttar Pradesh has administered 33,68,85,416 doses of the anti-Covid-19 vaccine to people till Monday, he said.
Agnipath stir: Nearly 1,000 people arrested in Bihar so far for violence, arson
The Eastern Central Railway (ECR) on Saturday announced regulation of train operations that remained in effect till Monday. According to a statement from the zone, the restrictions will be done away with starting Tuesday due to improvement in law and order in Bihar. “We are drawing the schedule accordingly,” zonal chief public relations officer Virendra Kumar was quoted as saying by PTI.
Watch | Groom rides bulldozer to venue, BJP MLA cites Yogi govt's popularity
Bulldozers have lately become a talking point in Uttar Pradesh with chief minister Yogi Adityanath-led government making good use of them while taking action against properties of rioters and criminals. The chief minister is often referred to as ‘Bulldozer Baba’.
Maha MLC polls: Deshmukh, Nawab Malik fail to cast vote after SC refuses bail
Anil Deshmukh was arrested in November last year in connection with a corruption case levelled against him by former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh, while Nawab Malik was held in February this year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar and his associates.
Ranchi cops trying to find who assaulted Muslim men after learning their names
According to the complaint, Md Zeeshan Ashfi (24) and his brother Faizan (20) went to buy pizza at around 8pm from a local shop on Ranchi’s Main Road when they were surrounded by a group of about 20 people near Sujata Chowk. They asked the two their names and assaulted the youths with sticks after knowing they were Muslims. It was claimed that the members of the group were chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.
Maharashtra logs over 2K daily Covid cases, Mumbai accounts for 1,724 of them
Fresh recoveries showed improvement after 2,165 patients recuperated from Covid-19 as against to Monday's 774, the Maharashtra Covid bulletin data added. At 1,240, Mumbai accounted for the highest number of fresh recoveries in the state on Tuesday, the bulletin data added.
