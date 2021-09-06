Covid command centre to assist dengue patients

LUCKNOW The Integrated Covid Control and Command Centre (ICCCC) would now also cater to patients suffering from dengue or other vector-borne diseases. The initiative is part of the district administration’s exercise to curb vector-borne diseases.

The administration released a dedicated helpline number – 0522-4523000 to ensure all possible help to patients, similar to what the ICCCC did during the peak of Covid cases. The ICCCC would ensure hospitalisation of the patient, depending upon his/her condition while patient could also avail ambulance service by calling 108.

“As we all know that cases of dengue or other vector-borne diseases are on the rise, we have made all possible arrangements to tackle the situation. Apart from boosting medical services, we have also extended our ICCCC services to patients suffering from vector-borne diseases and to monitor cases of dengue and other diseases,” said Abhishek Prakash, district magistrate.

The DM said certain protocols had been introduced for people as per which if patient suffering from fever can call on the ICCCC helpline number.

“On receiving the call, the executive at the ICCCC would ask for some vital info from the patient like mobile number and address. The trained executive would contact the nearest community health centre to get the dengue test done at the earliest,” the DM said.

The administration would also ensure anti-larvae fogging and sanitisation in the area of the dengue patient. The ICCCC would cater to those who need blood or platelets by connecting them with the team of doctors and hospitals in order to meet the requirement, said the DM.