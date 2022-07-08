Covid uptick in U.P.: 392 new cases, 2 deaths logged

Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid-19 cases as 392 more people tested positive on Friday as against 325 a day before, according to the state health department data. Two deaths were also reported.

“In the past 24 hours, 346 patients have recovered and till now 20,67,513 patients have recovered in the state,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. The state has 2,250 active cases now.

Kaushambi and Jaunpur reported a death each. According to the data, Lucknow reported 87 new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar 43, Ghaziabad 22 and Gorakhpur 19. The state has reported 20,93,310 cases and 23,547 deaths till now and has administered 34,23,47,038 anti-Covid-19 vaccine doses till now.

“Uttar Pradesh has tested 84,760 samples in the past 24 hours, and till now, 11,78,37,865 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement.

Free vax camp for kids

An anti-Covid-19 vaccination camp for children between 12 and 17 years of age has been organised jointly by Vidisha Trust and Aastha Hospice on Saturday at J-Park, in Mahanagar. “The camp will provide free vaccinations. A large number of children are yet to be vaccinated, hence, we have organised this camp,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, the coordinator of the vaccination camp. Also, a drawing competition has been organised for children by Vidisha Trust in which any child between 12 and 17 years can participate.