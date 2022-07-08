Covid uptick in U.P.: 392 new cases, 2 deaths logged
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid-19 cases as 392 more people tested positive on Friday as against 325 a day before, according to the state health department data. Two deaths were also reported.
“In the past 24 hours, 346 patients have recovered and till now 20,67,513 patients have recovered in the state,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary-general, Association of International Doctors. The state has 2,250 active cases now.
Kaushambi and Jaunpur reported a death each. According to the data, Lucknow reported 87 new cases, Gautam Buddh Nagar 43, Ghaziabad 22 and Gorakhpur 19. The state has reported 20,93,310 cases and 23,547 deaths till now and has administered 34,23,47,038 anti-Covid-19 vaccine doses till now.
“Uttar Pradesh has tested 84,760 samples in the past 24 hours, and till now, 11,78,37,865 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical and health in a press statement.
Free vax camp for kids
An anti-Covid-19 vaccination camp for children between 12 and 17 years of age has been organised jointly by Vidisha Trust and Aastha Hospice on Saturday at J-Park, in Mahanagar. “The camp will provide free vaccinations. A large number of children are yet to be vaccinated, hence, we have organised this camp,” said Dr Abhishek Shukla, the coordinator of the vaccination camp. Also, a drawing competition has been organised for children by Vidisha Trust in which any child between 12 and 17 years can participate.
U.P.: Bareilly man held for threatening to behead Nupur Sharma in video
Police arrested a 35-year-old man in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Thursday for allegedly threatening in a video clip to behead suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma over Nupur Sharma's alleged controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad. As per the police, Nasir also used abusive and offensive words against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the video that surfaced on social media platforms on Wednesday night.
YouTube takes down Punjabi singer’s song seeking release of Sikh prisoners
YouTube has taken down Punjabi singer Kanwar Grewal's song “Rihai”, which calls for the release of Sikh “political prisoners”, following a “legal complaint” by the Indian government. The development comes days after YouTube pulled down slain Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's song “SYL”, which was released posthumously, following a similar complaint by the Centre. The video is still available on some other YouTube channels.
U.P.: LPG cylinders blast after fire in Kanpur building, none hurt
Panic gripped posh residential cluster Bihari Lal Estate here after five cooking gas cylinders exploded one after the other after a fire broke out on the third floor of a multi-storey building in early hours of Friday, said fire officer Pradeep Sharma. The building was damaged in the explosions but no one was injured. The building, where the fire broke out, houses a coconut oil making factory where cosmetic items are also manufactured.
HC cancels allotment of public land to private persons
The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court refused to dismiss a PIL challenging allotment of public utility land to private persons just because the petitioner may have a grudge against the respondent (opposite party). The court ordered cancelling the allotment of the gram sabha land for private use in Hardoi district.
IMD warns of heavy rains in Punjab, Haryana over weekend
The India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted heavy rains in Punjab, Haryana and their common capital Chandigarh over the weekend. From July 8 to July 10, heavy (64.5 to 114.5 mm) to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) is expected to lash Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, according to the IMD. Many cities in Haryana are also likely to witness a torrential downpour.
