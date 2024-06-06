Crack down on ration black marketing, many including Bulandshahr DSO suspended

Lucknow Cracking down on black marketing and the misuse of ration, the Yogi government suspended several officials, including the District Supply Officer in Bulandshahr, on Wednesday, said a government statement on Wednesday. The district supply officer in Bulandshahr faced suspension. (Pic for representation)

The food and civil supplies department of the state government had taken action in the case of black marketing and misuse of ration from the Food Corporation of India’s warehouse in Bulandshahr district. A case had been registered under relevant sections against a total of 7 people, including the marketing inspector and contractor of the district, who were found guilty in the investigation of the case, the statement said.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

The marketing inspector, supply inspector, district food marketing officer and the district supply officer of Bulandshahr have been suspended. Several other employees and officers have also faced departmental action .

Sorabh Babu , commissioner, department of food and civil supplies, as quoted in the statement, said that on receiving information regarding the black marketing of ration from the Food Corporation of India warehouse in Bulandshahr, an investigation was conducted by a committee formed by the district magistrate, Bulandshahr, under the chairmanship of additional district magistrate (administration).

Handling and transport contractor Ravindra Singh, Sudhir Kumar, marketing Inspector, Bulandshahr, Ankur Singh, Shivkumar alias Shibbu (labour mate) and some others namely Vakil Khan, Pinky and Pawan have all been charged under the Indian Penal Code, Section 3/7 of the Essential Commodities Act-1955 and other relevant sections for black marketing, misappropriation, and misuse of government food grains.

Sorabh Babu further said that a 3-member investigation committee was constituted under the chairmanship of additional commissioner (establishment) from the headquarters to investigate the matter. The committee conducted an on-site investigation and found that the officials and employees, including the transport contractor, had not implemented the relevant provisions of the government order and other related instructions related to single-stage doorstep delivery system and supervisory responsibilities had not been discharged.

Departmental action was taken by suspending marketing inspector Sudhir Kumar, supply inspector Vivek Srivastava and district food marketing officer Zia Ahmed Karim. Additionally, Sunil Singh, the district supply officer in Bulandshahr, also faced suspension.

IDepartmental action was also taken against depot incharge/block dispatch incharge Shalini Pachauri (regional marketing officer), Indrapal Singh, Gaurav Kumar, Vinod Kumar Dohre, Mukesh Kumar, Rajiv Sharma, Manoj Kumar (all marketing inspectors) for negligence in food grain dispatch work and not maintaining proper records. The transport contractor firm, M/s Ravindra Singh, has been blacklisted and removed from the job.