Crackdown on corrupt cops: Two homeguards caught extorting money from truckers, arrested
In a crackdown on corrupt police personnel, joint commissioner of police, law and order, Piyush Mordia, raided Kanpur road in Sarojini Nagar and Ayodhya road on Polytechnic Crossing, on Saturday. There were complaints of money being extorted from truck drivers and illegal bus operators.
In the first incident, two homeguards were arrested while extorting money from truck drivers on Kanpur Road near Sarojini Nagar chungi. In the incident, an FIR was lodged against the two homeguards and a constable, who fled the spot when the police team raided.
Abhinav Kumar, spokesman, JCP law and order, said the two home guards identified as Sachin Kumar and Krishna Pal were arrested red-handed while extorting money from truck drivers for allowing entry into the city after 6am. He said the JCP law and order has written to the home guards officials concerned to take further action in the case.
Besides, action is likely against the inspector in-charge of Sarojini Nagar, Santosh Arya and constable Amit Yadav, who was present on duty when the home guards were extorting money from the drivers.
He said the FIR has been lodged under Indian Penal Code section 384 for extortion against the two home guards and the constable for connivance. Santosh Arya was also issued a show cause notice in the matter.
He said the report has been sent to Lucknow commissioner of police (CP) DK Thakur against the inspector and the constable for further action in the matter.
Meanwhile, police officials carried out raids for illegal bus stands operational at Polytechnic Crossing and took two persons Aditya and Ajay Kumar into custody for extorting money from bus drivers.
In this connection, an FIR was lodged under the Indian Penal Code section 386 for extortion by issuing life threats against four persons, Bhanu Pratap Singh, Rishi Srivastava, Ajay Chauhan and Rahul Yadav at the Ghazipur police station.
The spokesman said that the JCP is preparing a report against the local police personnel for their negligence in the entire matter.
Ludhiana | Affordable power, infrastructure taken up at industrialists-AAP MLAs meeting
Conducting a meeting with the newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party MLAs in the district, city industrialists on Saturday evening sought resolution of longstanding demands including regular power supply at ₹5 per unit, road infrastructure, security of industrialists and labourers among others. Apart from Sunam MLA Aman Arora, MLAs including Madan Lal Bagga (Ludhiana North), Kulwant Sidhu (Atam Nagar), Sarvjit Kaur Manuke (Jagraon), Rajinder Pal kaur Chhina (Ludhiana South) among others participated in the meeting.
Chandigarh parents’ association raises issue of fee hike at pvt schools with education secretary
A delegation of Chandigarh Parents' Association met new education secretary Purva Garg on Friday and apprised her of issues concerning them including fee hike by private schools and non-uploading of balance sheets by them. President of the association, Nitin Goyal, added that they also spoke to Garg about the organised nexus of private schools with private publishers, booksellers and uniform vendors.
Bus services in Prayagraj region set to get a boost
Bus services provided by the Prayagraj region of the Uttar Pradesh State Regional Transport Corporation are set to get a boost. Officials of UPSRTC, Prayagraj, have sent a proposal to the state government requesting for an additional fleet of 50-odd new buses, officials said. Regional manager UPSRTC, TK Bisen also said that the state government had sought a proposal from all the regional offices of UPSRTC following which the Prayagraj office had sought 50 new buses.
Miffed at inaction over garbage dumping, Ludhiana NGOs invite MLA to visit open dump
At a time when Aam Aadmi Party MLAs can be seen inaugurating different development works, different non-governmental organisations (NGO) took a jibe at the legislators over the continued dumping of garbage in the open, inviting Ludhiana (North) MLA Madan Lal Bagga to a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Sunday for removal of the secondary garbage dump in Shivpuri area near Kamla Lohtia SD college.
Akhilesh Yadav alleges irregularities in Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls
Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday alleged irregularities in the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council polls. Voting for 27 MLC seats (local authority constituencies) was held in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. Akhilesh Yadav alleged that block development council members, pradhans and zila panchayat members were stopped from voting at different places. Akhilesh Yadav alleged irregularities in Sultanpur, Amethi, Deoria-Kushinagar, Kaushambi, Amroha, Etawah-Farrukhabad, Sant Kabirnagar and Siddharthnagar.
