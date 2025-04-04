Crackdown on exploitation of dilapidated waqf properties likely in Meerut

MEERUT The passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament paved way for a potential clampdown on those allegedly collecting rent from dilapidated Waqf Board properties without legal entitlement. The district administration and police have initiated surveillance on numerous controversial waqf properties. Police personnel stand guard after the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the Parliament amid tight security, near Jama Masjid in Meerut, Friday. (PTI Photo)

The Waqf Board owns 2,742 properties in areas like Jali Kothi, Nadir Ali Kothi, Atanas Kothi, Loha Market and Patel Nagar, across the district. Thousands of tenants currently occupy these properties and pay rent, though many of these assets have not been legally classified in revenue records. The absence of proper documentation has long raised concerns about unlawful rent collection and encroachments.

The legislative development has sparked discussions among people living on waqf land. While some expressed hope that they may no longer have to pay rent, others anticipated long overdue repairs and reconstruction of the many dilapidated buildings.

Administration officials revealed that many waqf properties have seen no construction activity for years, leading to widespread encroachments. They are now gathering data to determine the extent of illegal occupation and preparing to enforce the new law’s provisions. However, no official has yet commented publicly on the course of action to be taken.

According to district minority welfare officer Mohammad Ruhel Azam, of the 2,742 waqf properties in the district, 2,661 are under Sunni Waqf Board control and 81 under the Shia Waqf Board. Notably, 1,154 of these assets are registered as government properties under the waqf category. “A comprehensive survey was conducted at the state level six months ago, and following the introduction of the amendment Bill in Parliament, the district administration began compiling detailed records of all waqf properties,” he said.

District magistrate VK Singh said, “After the passage of Waqf (Amendment) Bill, decisions regarding Waqf Board’s properties will be taken as per the new provisions. We will also assess the total value of the board’s assets, which runs into several crores.”