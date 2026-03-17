Crackdown on LPG black marketing: Over 4,800 raids, 70 FIRs, 10 arrests

LUCKNOW The state government intensified enforcement across UP to crack down on LPG black marketing and illegal sales. Following directives from the chief minister, authorities conducted 4,816 inspections and raids since March 12, resulting in 70 FIRs and 10 arrests, said officials. People standing in long queues, waiting for LPG delivery, in Gomti Nagar in Lucknow on Monday. (Deepak Gupta//HT Photo)

Of these FIRs, 10 were filed against LPG distributors involved in malpractice, while the remaining 60 targeted individuals engaged in illegal trade. In addition, 67 people were facing prosecution for their role in illicit gas sales.

The government increased supervision of 4,108 LPG distributors to ensure cylinders are delivered to consumers as booked. Regular stock reviews were being conducted, with authorities keeping a close watch on refill availability. The state was also closely monitoring the 20% allocation of commercial cylinders permitted by the central government to prevent misuse.

24/7 control rooms

A round-the-clock control room has been set up at the food commissioner’s office to monitor petroleum distribution and resolve related issues, staffed with officials from the food and logistics department. District-level control rooms are also operational, with officers actively patrolling and monitoring supply chains. Local officials are working on the ground to ensure that LPG cylinders reach consumers efficiently and to curb any black market activity.