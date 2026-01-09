Crackdown on public drinking in Lucknow: Over 1,000 challaned in one-hour special drive

In a crackdown on public drinking and hooliganism, the Lucknow Police on Wednesday night conducted a special, citywide enforcement drive, checking 3,477 people at 181 public places and issuing challans to 1,025 individuals for consuming alcohol in public, police said on Thursday. Police officials in action during special drive in Lucknow on Wednesday night. (SOURCED)

“The one-hour drive, conducted between 9 pm and 10 pm on January 7, was launched following repeated complaints from residents about people drinking at public places, creating nuisance, harassing passersby, especially women, and disrupting traffic,” Lucknow Police said in a statement.

Many of them were found outside liquor shops and at public places, including parks, bus stands and markets.

“The special operation was carried out by deputy commissioners of police in all zones (who) led teams comprising assistant commissioners and station house officers,” said joint commissioner of police (law and order) Bablu Kuma under whose supervision the drive was conducted.

“Police teams carried out intensive checking at roads, parks, market areas, bus stands, intersections and other crowded public locations across the city. Officials said action was taken under Section 34 against those found consuming alcohol in public places,” the JCP (L&O) added.

Highest number of challans in western zone

Zone-wise data showed the western zone recorded the highest number of challans at 263, followed by the central zone (255), eastern zone (245), southern zone (162) and northern zone (100).

The western zone includes mostly areas like Chowk, Thakurganj, Talkatora and Aishbagh. The central zone comprises areas like Hazratganj, Aminabad, Qaiserbagh, Lalbagh, Charbagh and nearby areas. The eastern zone includes areas like Vibhuti Khand, Chinhat, BBD, Indira Nagar, Ghazipur and Gomti Nagar.

Mohanlalganj, Ansal, Sushant Golf City, Ashiana, Krishna Nagar and Sarojini Nagar are part of the southern zone. The northern zone comprises Jankipuram, Madiaon, Bakshi Ka Talab, Kursi Road etc.

Police commissioner Amrendra Kumar Sengar said the drive was aimed at ensuring public safety and maintaining discipline in the city.

“In view of repeated complaints from citizens, effective action has been taken. Such special drives will continue and anyone found disturbing law and order at public places will face strict legal action,” he said.

Appealing to residents, the police commissioner said Lucknow Police is committed to maintaining peace, safety and an orderly environment in the city.

“People are urged to follow the law and refrain from any activity that causes inconvenience or nuisance to others,” he added.

Police officials said similar enforcement drives will be conducted regularly to deter public drinking and unruly behaviour in the state capital.