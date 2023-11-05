close_game
News / Cities / Lucknow News / Crackers banned in red, yellow zones around Krishna Janmasthan

Crackers banned in red, yellow zones around Krishna Janmasthan

ByHT Correspondent
Nov 05, 2023 10:54 PM IST

The wholesale or retail sale of crackers and fireworks display would be restricted within red and yellow zones of Sri Krishna Janmasthan and Shahi Eidgah Masjid in Mathura. No shop selling crackers would be permitted in these prohibited zones, nor any storage, said the office of the city magistrate in Mathura.

The decision has been taken in view of sensitivity of the premises and Diwali ahead.
“There is a tradition of such restrictions on the occasion of Diwali and keeping in view the sensitivity of red and yellow zones of Sri Krishna Janmasthan and adjoining Shahi Eidgah Masjid, no cracker shop is allowed here,” said the city magistrate’s office.

The order will be implemented with immediate effect and will remain in effect after Diwali as well, it added.

Both Sri Krishna Janmasthan, the birthplace of Lord Krishna and Shahi Eidgah Masjid share a common wall and there is an age-old dispute surrounding it. Numerous litigations have reached courts and are now being heard by the Allahabad high court.

Both these structures are in the red zone covering 13.37 acres, while an area of 20 acres outside is the yellow zone comprising localities such as Govindnagar and Jagannnathpuri. The rest of the city has been earmarked as a green zone.

Security at both Sri Krishna Janmasthan and Shahi Eidgah Masjid is in the hands of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), assisted by the state police.

