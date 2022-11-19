Cricket match violence: Varsity forms panel for inquiry; student suspended

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) has formed a three-member fact-finding committee for an inquiry into the violence during a recent cricket match between students of a college affiliated to the varsity. During the incident, a Kashmiri student suffered head injuries and was rushed to a hospital in an unconscious state.

The committee comprises Prof Hashmat Ali Khan (convener), Prof Arshad Hussain and Ajay Bisaria (members), said Omar Peerzada, AMU public relations officer, on Friday evening. It is expected to submit its report within five days.

In the meantime, Shobit Singh, the student who was accused of assault, has been suspended with immediate effect and barred from the university campus pending further inquiry, said Prof Mohd Wasim Ali, AMU proctor. Shobit was arrested on Thursday.

Sajid Hussain, the injured student, who was rushed to Jawaharlal Nehru Medical College (JNMC) in an unconscious state, was said to be in a stable condition.

Both youngsters are second-year students at Zakir Husain College of Engineering and Technology (ZHCET).

In the police complaint lodged by Shobit’s father Ravi, it was claimed that Sajid thrashed Shobit with wickets and a baton, injuring the latter, following an altercation over score during the match.

Shobit was booked under section 504 (intentional insult) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code,” said Aligarh deputy SP Shwetabh Pandey.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered under section 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the injured Sajid Hussain.

“The accused Shobit Singh was arrested and sent to jail after being presented in a court on Thursday. There is no law-and-order situation and the issue is being investigated. The injured student is stable and undergoing treatment,” Pandey added.

Nasir Khuehami, the spokesperson of Jammu and Kashmir Students’ Association, has condemned the attack and sought the intervention of Aligarh SSP Kalanidhi Naithani.